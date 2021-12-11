If you spent time in Punta Gorda last weekend, you likely discovered what makes the community such a special Harborside Hometown.
The weekend kicked off with the Light up the Night tree lighting in the downtown. Many have described the event as “Rockwellian” in nature. An event where the community comes together to watch performances, listen to music, have a visit with Santa Claus, and perhaps experience snow for the first time in Florida. This traditional celebration would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Light up the Night Committee. Under the volunteer leadership of Cathy Getz, the evening was well organized, fun, and reflected very well on the city. This valued contribution, coupled with the efforts of city staff and the dedication of the City Council to light the tree in style, contributed to the magic of the evening.
Saturday was also filled with good family fun. The Punta Gorda Police and Fire Departments hosted the second annual family fun day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex. The event featured a bounce house, dunk tank, crafts, lunch, and more! Kids enjoyed learning how to use a fire hose, exploring the fire trucks, and sitting on the police cruiser motorcycle as a part of this free event. Thanks to all that came out to celebrate family fun day.
The fun associated with celebrating the holiday season doesn’t stop there. This Saturday (today) is the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 43rd annual Christmas Parade. Punta Gorda plays host to various parades during the year, but this is traditionally the biggest parade in the city. The theme this year is Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes. The parade route leaves the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at noon, heads north on Taylor Street, and disbands at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Bring your family, lawn chairs, or a blanket and find your spot of choice along the route. Free parking is available in the Herald Court Centre parking garage.
The Holly Jolly Market welcomes visitors to Gilchrist Park on Saturday and Sunday. The Kiwanis Christmas Card Lane is also set up in Gilchrist Park and accessible for public viewing.The Ladies Social Network Craft Fair calls Laishley Park home on Sunday. Don’t forget to plan lunch and shop at one of our fabulous downtown restaurants or shops if you come to participate in the events. Fishermen’s Village has the perfect holiday gifts and great food, entertainment,and drinks as well.
These are just a tiny sampling of the festivities that make Punta Gorda unique during the holiday season. It takes the work and engagement of all of our residents, business and organizations to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community,unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
