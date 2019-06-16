School is out, parks and pools are open, grills are heating up, but are you cooking up a breeding ground for mosquitoes? With summer about to take place, Charlotte County Mosquito Control in combination with the American Mosquito Control Association and the Florida Mosquito Control Association want to help you deal with those pesky blood-suckers that can ruin celebrations and transfer disease.
Containers with standing water and dark clothing are just two things that attract mosquitoes. Charlotte County Mosquito Control recommends everyone follow the three D’s to keep mosquitoes away:
Drain: Empty out water containers at least once per week.
Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Defend: Properly apply an approved mosquito repellent. Examples include: DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.
Make your yard a mosquito-free zone by: disposing of any tires, which can breed thousands of mosquitoes; drilling holes in the bottom of recycling containers; clearing roof gutters of debris; cleaning pet water dishes regularly; checking and emptying children’s toys; repairing leaky outdoor faucets; emptying water in standing containers or tarps and changing the water in bird baths at least once a week.
AMCA Technical Advisor Joseph Conlon says, “Encouraging your neighbors to also eliminate mosquito-breeding sources on their own property is critical to a community-wide control program.” Mosquitoes require water to complete their life cycle. If their water source is eliminated, breeding is reduced.
Mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance. Their bites can spread diseases such as Zika, West Nile Virus, dengue fever, chikungunya or several types of encephalitis.
The whole community has a responsibility to reduce mosquito breeding to assist in protecting human health. Charlotte County Mosquito Control is working hard to reduce mosquito populations in a safe and environmentally responsible matter.
In honor of the upcoming National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 23-June 29, Public Works reminds everyone to be vigilant to prevent mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases from spreading throughout our community. Effective mosquito control involves a safe, effective, sustained partnership of mosquito control agencies as well as citizen awareness and participation of reducing breeding areas in the community.
For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click the Living tab on the top of the page, then click Mosquito Control under the My Neighborhood section, or contact Charlotte County Mosquito Control at 941-743-4370.
Scott Schermerhorn is the Charlotte County mosquito control director. Readers may reach him at Scott.Schermerhorn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.