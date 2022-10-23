Mack

Sen. Connie Mack II with Beirut veteran Renard Manley at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park dedication.

 Photo provided

At a time when we appear to feel more urgency about tearing down monuments and memorials than we do about raising new ones, there is at least one worthy exception. This one honors the lives and tells an American story of sacrifice for freedom by those whose memory undeniably deserves to be preserved.

These would be the over 10,000 U.S. Marines, Navy sailors, and Army soldiers who served, many of whom died, in Beirut, Lebanon between 1982 to 1984. On October 23, 1983, 39 years ago this month, 220 Marines were killed, along with 18 sailors and three soldiers. It was the worst single-day loss of life for the Marines since Iwo Jima in World War II.


Connie Mack III is a former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

