Through PACE – a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly – Hope Healthcare provides our community’s seniors with the coordinated and comprehensive care needed to age in place, wherever they call home.
With a focus on its mission of maintaining the quality of life and optimal mobility for Lee, Collier and Charlotte county seniors at risk for nursing home placement, Hope’s team develops an individualized plan of care that is customized for each participant’s needs and practical challenges.
Throughout the pandemic, Hope has maintained an excellent level of clinical care in our fully equipped, state-of-the-art Hope PACE Care Centers, with participants receiving medical and dental care, laboratory and diagnostic services, as well as care from specialists. Occupational, physical and speech therapy are available as well for those with special needs. Personal care, prescription drugs, and medical supplies are also available through the program.
Transportation is provided to the center, where, in addition to medical care, the Hope PACE program offers nutritious meals and the opportunity to socialize and make new friends. When Covid-19 permits, activities are planned throughout the day that address body, mind, and spirit, from gentle exercise to keep bodies in motion, to trivia and word games to keep minds active as well. The arts are also integrated through crafts and performances by visiting musicians.
Hope PACE recently received a heartwarming letter of gratitude from Gladys Jarvis of Fort Myers, who shared: “This note is to let you know your program is working well. I am 80 years old, do not drive anymore, but do not feel alone or lost because I have Hope PACE and the wonderful angels giving me help with cleaning and shopping. Through this whole mess of the coronavirus pandemic, we have felt VERY comforted having you all only a phone call away. Many of our friends who do not belong to PACE tell us of the problems of not getting their doctor for answers or even unable to get their meds. Someone from PACE has called me every week checking to make sure all is fine or asking if I need anything. Some friends have even felt stranded, but not us PACE members. Bless you all for taking such good care of us. We don’t feel forgotten.”
Hope PACE makes a difference and is truly unique from other health care programs, with an innovative approach that offers a more personal way of ensuring seniors receive the care and comfort they deserve. Engagement and interaction are extremely important for everyone, and being part of PACE provides extra special opportunities for connection. Hope PACE is an emotional lifeline that has become more important than ever for our community’s seniors.
Hope PACE Centers are located in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, Naples, and Port Charlotte. To be eligible to enroll in Hope PACE, which is free of charge for participants with dual Medicare and Medicaid coverage, you must be at least 55 years old and a Lee, Collier or Charlotte county resident who has health problems that qualify you for nursing home care. To learn more, visit www.HopePACE.org or call 239-985-6400. If you or a loved one need immediate assistance, contact Hope Healthcare at 239-482-4673.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.