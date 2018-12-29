Many Punta Gorda residents seem to know what they don’t want for the future of our community, but what is their vision? If asked, what would they say about their hopes and dreams for our town? Some of the responses might sound like the following:
“You can walk down the street and people will greet you with a cheery good morning. If they don’t, they are likely visitors from the chilly north. There is plenty of green space to soften the landscape and places to walk by the waterside. There are cute little shops that intrigue us and make us want to spend time downtown. There are great restaurants for our dining pleasure and socialization. There are convenient resources for recreation, and places that are dog-friendly for our canine family members. Businesses will not die and go away each summer for lack of customers because we will have become a year-round community. The architecture style of new buildings complement the historic nature of our town, and historic sites have been preserved.“
Thanks to good leadership, much of what was envisioned by our post-Charley residents has come to pass, but there is still much work to be done. Today, residents continue to express concerns about the future of our town. We are fortunate to live in a community where citizens and government have a strong track record of listening to each other, and working together.
The city of Punta Gorda has recently initiated a significant project to engage the community in the development of an updated City-wide Master Plan. When completed, the City-wide Master Plan will be a comprehensive vision document for our town. The process, which includes gathering public input will begin in early 2019. The city has able planners on their staff who could develop an updated master plan any time they wanted to, but that would not make it “of the community.” Additionally, the process will include an economic development analysis and a review of our current land development regulations, practical elements essential to being able to implement new ideas that may emerge.
Before the city’s public input phase begins, we thought it would be useful to provide some information to the public about the best principles in urban planning for small, special cities like ours. We also want to highlight best practices from other small cities that have already had successes.
Together, TEAM Punta Gorda and the city of Punta Gorda are embarking on a major public education strategy called “Journey to the Future, Lets Learn Together.” The free, day-long event will be held Jan. 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Among the sessions featured will be an intriguing and imaginary graphic fly-through of our downtown as if it were fully developed to our current land development regulations. There will be informative sessions featuring experts, developers and consultants who have led successful efforts in other communities.
Cultivating hopes and dreams for the future … that’s what “Journey to the Future: Lets Learn Together” is all about. It is the intent of conference planners that participants will come away from the event with new ideas and renewed vision to take into the planning process as the city moves forward.
Journey to the Future is free, but you must sign up. To register visit: www.teampuntagorda.org or call 641-637-8326.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org.
