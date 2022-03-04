Affordable housing is a crisis raging unchecked in Sarasota County. Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota - where I serve as a volunteer board member - has identified that while renters across the state are feeling the effects of inflation, no one feels it more than renters in Sarasota County, who felt it to the tune of 44% last fiscal year. This figure ranks us among the likes of Miami and New York City, which for a city of our size, is tragic and unacceptable.
This leaves organizations like my own, working to provide affordable housing to as many people as possible, and struggling immensely to do so because of the unfathomable number of individuals looking for the help they so desperately need. Many would assume that in a crisis of this magnitude, lawmakers would be fighting tooth and nail to obtain the much-needed state money that their constituents are in such dire need of, but unfortunately it is quite the opposite.
This legislative session, action was taken to address this situation spiraling out of control. The Florida Senate proposed a full funding appropriation of $337 million to the Florida Housing Coalition for immediate distribution to affordable housing organizations across the state. However, their colleagues in the House cut their funding proposal well short of full funding to just $268 million, without any explanation. Naturally, organizations expecting a cut of the appropriation were outraged, and immediately started contacting Representatives demanding answers.
Those who reached out were met with the same official response across the board: “Our proposal is full funding.” Because of the flagrant inaccuracy of the House members’ official statements, FHC affiliate organizations kept reaching out to members, pleading with them to look to their Senate colleagues’ proposal for guidance, but were met with the same response again, and again, and again.
As a result of representatives’ conscious refusal to listen to affordable housing advocates across the state, FHC affiliate organizations statewide are in jeopardy of losing $69 million that would go a long way towards putting not just Sarasota’s housing crisis to rest, but cities and counties across the state. While lawmakers ignore pressing issues and hide behind bureaucratic red tape, Sarasotans are suffering.
Habitat for Humanity and our affiliates have exhausted all our options and can now turn only to you, the readers, for help. We humbly ask that you urge your legislators to fully fund the Florida Housing Coalition and address the affordable housing crisis in Sarasota.
If you wish to help us out directly, you can visit us at www.habitatsouthsarasota.org. Only when we work together with our lawmakers can we meet the needs of everyone searching for a helping hand,but we cannot do it if our voices go unanswered. Please call 941-483-6606 ext. 225 with any further questions.
