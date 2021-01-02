Talking controversy? Before you do, keep these points in mind opinions are often not right or wrong, but different. They deserve examples. When listening and speaking, respect flows both ways.
Charlotte County teachers may need help with classroom discussion of controversial issues. Would basic ideas also be helpful to The Daily Sun readers faced with neighbors, friends, and family who think differently about today’s political and economic issues ?
In the classroom, there is always the possibility a student unexpectedly raiseing a controversial issue. Younger ones often bring into the classroom what they have seen or heard on television or the computer or what they have overheard from parents or friends. The older ones — a bit more restrained — usually wait for a topic in class somewhat related to a controversial issue. (A social studies period is the typical scene for both younger and older students.)
A natural response is to acknowledge the student and mention other students may have different ideas. The teacher has a key decision: discuss it now or think about it and prepare for it.
Whenever a topic is raised, a structure needs to be created initially for discussion of a controversial issue. Ground rules created by the students will provide multiple opportunities to deliver their ideas about fairness in talking about and respecting other ideas.
To include all students in a group discussion is difficult. Using small groups and report-outs, the class will hear from students who may not speak otherwise.
Examples of what may emerge:
Respect for each one of us
Listen without interrupting
Do not criticize people — just ideas
Share information
Avoid inflammatory language
Everyone has a chance to speak
The teacher also submits a ground rule to facilitate discussion, to provide information, and not to offer a personal opinion.
When proposing a ground rule, a student explains why it is important. Maximum student ownership develops with this process. But the question will come up: “How do we make sure all members of the class follow the rules?” A question that might arise before that: “What happens if someone does not follow the ground rules?”
Assuming the teacher has listed the rules on chart paper, students signing or initialing it answer that question. For a potential violator, suggestions such as comic relief may be welcomed, but immediate recognition by classmates may be sufficient.
Naturally the words “controversial issues” may evoke concern about the appropriateness of classroom discussion in Charlotte County. Florida’s State Board of Education fortunately approved “Next Generation Sunshine State Standards” not only specifying standards, but specific benchmarks — actions and dialogue by the student to illustrate learning and achievement.
The standards and benchmarks offer a wide range of age-appropriate activities from kindergarten (Benchmark: “Demonstrate that conflicts among friends can be resolved in ways that are consistent with being a good citizen.”) through high school ( Standard: “Identify major economic, political, social, and technological trends beginning in the 20th century.”)
What are the advantages to students with such a process ? It develops critical thinking to help understand the complexity of issues. It intensifies personal skills to discuss and document positions in other classes. It relates a classroom discussion to the role a citizen has within the community to identify a core problem creating conflict and explore possible answers to the problem. Therein lies the major benefit!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.