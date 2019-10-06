If someone lives alone and is active online or on social media outlets like Facebook, a new research report says they have an increased risk of being scammed.
That’s just one conclusion of a just-released report, “Exposed to Scams: What Separates Victims from Non-Victims,” from the Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation, and the Stamford Center on Longevity.
The study compared victims exposed to scams who lost money to those exposed to scams who didn’t.
“Survey respondents who engaged and became victims were more likely to report being exposed to those scams on a website or through social media than via telephone, mail, or email.”
One key factor? Social isolation.
“Those who engaged scammers and lost money were less likely to be married and more likely to be widowed or divorced and did not have anyone to discuss things with.”
Other factors? The report notes that “the perception that a fraudster is ‘official’ is highly associated with victimization.” And when targets felt they were under time pressure or financial strain, they also were more at risk of being scammed.
However, there’s good news. Nearly half of survey respondents rejected scams outright. “They hung up the phone, closed the link, ignored the email, threw away the mailer, deleted the friend request, or otherwise refused to comply.”
In addition, the report underscores that third-party intervention — especially from banks and wire transfer service companies like Western Union — serves as an important “last line of defense” in avoiding the loss of money since they occur when consumers are ready to send money to a scammer.
But my big takeaway from the report is that prior knowledge of scams and fraud — even generally — is a particularly helpful deterrent. The report highlights that a third of consumers targeted by scammers that didn’t become victims already knew about the specific type of scam.
How’d they know? The report reveals that prior knowledge came primarily through news stories followed by word of mouth. Bottom line? Consumers who understood the tactics and behaviors of scammers didn’t engage with fraudsters.
So, begin your fraud education by understanding the intricacies of what the BBB identifies as some of the riskiest scam types. They’re based on the likelihood of exposure to a scam, the percentage of consumers who lost money when exposed, and the amount of money lost.
Using these criteria, for those aged 55-plus, some of the riskiest scams involve investments, romance, and computer tech support.
Besides regularly reading this consumer advocacy column, I recommend these resources to keep you safe in the know.
At bbb.org/scamtips, the Better Business Bureau shares 10 steps to avoid scams as well as brief explanations about 30 scam types, including how they work and tips to spot them. Sign up for email scam alerts.
Then go to consumer.ftc/gov and click “scams.” Here the Federal Trade Commission allows you to browse scams by topic, read the most recent scam alerts and sign up for email updates.
Next, check out the National Consumer League at fraud.org, where you’ll learn about the top 10 scams of 2018 and be able to sign up for monthly fraud alerts.
With all the data breaches happening these days sign up for alerts and newsletters offered by the Identity Theft Resource Center at idtheftcenter.org/scams.
And go to Scambusters at scambusters.org for a list of recent scams and to subscribe to its weekly newsletter.
Finally, share your scam risk knowledge with others, especially those who are socially isolated.
Because knowledge is power.
