While the vast majority of Charlotte County residents and businesses had some impacts from Hurricane Ian, everyone was and is affected by the debris it created. Even if your debris amounted to nothing more than a few downed limbs, the debris remaining to be cleared is a constant reminder of what we went through and how far we have to go to get our community back to normal.

I want to assure everyone that debris removal is among our highest priorities, but patience is requested as we complete this huge task.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

