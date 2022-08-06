The Punta Gorda Fire Department’s Interim Chief Holden Gibbs and Interim OperationsChief/Paramedic Tyler Canfield led an insightful Emergency Management Training Session for city employees this past Tuesday. The overarching theme of don’t let your guard down applies to our residents, visitors, and employees.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, and ironically is the actual day that Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on our community, causing over $26 million in damage. 2021 saw Hurricane Elsa dump 11 inches of rain on the city and caused a combined $1 billion of damage and 13 fatalities throughout the areas impacted.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the general office line at 941-575-3302.

