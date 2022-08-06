The Punta Gorda Fire Department’s Interim Chief Holden Gibbs and Interim OperationsChief/Paramedic Tyler Canfield led an insightful Emergency Management Training Session for city employees this past Tuesday. The overarching theme of don’t let your guard down applies to our residents, visitors, and employees.
The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10, and ironically is the actual day that Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on our community, causing over $26 million in damage. 2021 saw Hurricane Elsa dump 11 inches of rain on the city and caused a combined $1 billion of damage and 13 fatalities throughout the areas impacted.
Hurricane Elsa was a Category One, mainly rain event storm. Even Category One storms need to be taken seriously.
As we get further into August, the necessary elements to create a hurricane converge. Warm ocean water (more than 80 degrees Fahrenheit) provides the energy for the hurricane and causes more evaporation making humid air and clouds. Winds come together to force air upward. Winds flow outward above the storm, allowing the air below to rise. Humid air rising creates the clouds of the storm. Light winds outside the hurricane steer and grow it.
With our elevation and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, we are particularly at risk for storm surges. Ninety percent of deaths caused by hurricanes happen due to the storm surge, not the wind.
Residents and city staff must have a plan when an evacuation is ordered. Almost the entire city of Punta Gorda is located in the evacuation zone known as the red zone. Remember that it might be easier to go further inland than to head north.
Other simple recommendations can be done well in advance of a storm. Share your contact information with neighbors and close friends to make sure you have a way to communicate after the storm. Put your storm shutters up. Make a box up with all important insurance policies, contractor phone numbers, bank accounts, investment accounts, utility company accounts, etc., so you have something to start with after the storm.
Make sure you have sunblock, insect repellent, a first aid kit, and a tire plug kit on hand. Purchase bleach and extra cleaning supplies. Buy extra garbage bags, toilet paper, and paper towels. Fill your grill’s propane tanks for cooking during a power outage. Have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food for each household member, including your pets.
If you need to evacuate, have a plan in place of where you will go and what you will need to bring with you, and don’t wait until the last minute! Shelters fill up quickly, so be prepared in advance. The city website has a variety of printable publications that can aid in resident preparation available at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/residents/emergency- preparedness .
As a final thought, please remember don’t drive on flooded roads. You simply don’t know if a road has washed out beneath the water. If you have any questions about storm readiness, don’t hesitate to contact the Punta Gorda Fire Department at 941-575-5529.
