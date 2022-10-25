Hurricane Ian hit North Port very hard, but the devastation brought us closer as neighbors and citizens while working together to recover and rebuild our infrastructure on more solid ground.
Now the pressure is on city leaders and residents to quickly access available federal and state funding so we are better prepared for future storms.
Our first concern is what caused the flooding and problems North Port experienced in Ian’s aftermath and what needs to be done to limit damages from future storms. Because of my engineering, project/budget management experience, and previous government service, as a city commissioner, I can help North Port quickly and effectively implement plans to give us maximum protection from future storm threats. My top priority will be our recovery and rebuilding, specifically our drainage system/ flood control structures, Price Boulevard widening and other road improvements.
While campaigning for City Commission, I walk many North Port streets, and the most-often mentioned issues are: drainage; Price Boulevard traffic; high-speed internet availability; more entertainment venues, and more affordable housing and reasonable rent options.
Overshadowing all these issues is rapid population growth and residential development that put pressure on our city’s resources and threaten quiet neighborhoods with noise and increased traffic. This is why I do not accept campaign contributions from any special interests that may try to “buy” my influence on the City Commission to change any zoning regulations.
My campaign is 100% funded by citizens. My focus will be on how we prioritize our city’s needs and allocate our limited resources to ensure long-term sustainability. Our quality of life depends on safety, affordable city services and housing, good paying local jobs, diversity of offerings, easy commuting, parks, and open spaces for all North Port residents.
We must overcome past mistakes like the original city plan when North Port was incorporated in 1959 with 95% of its land plotted as residential by the developer. To stabilize taxes and create a healthy revenue stream and good jobs, we need economic growth at key activity centers along I-75, which requires that city water and sewer systems are available there.
Finalizing the Unified Land Development Code is key to maintaining reasonable urbanization while protecting open spaces. We must conserve what we have, before it is gone.
Getting Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a “must-have” that requires putting “nice to have” amenities like Warm Mineral Springs on the back burner. Everyone may have good intentions for our city, but there is a difference between what is necessary and what is aspirational. Policies and decisions must be based on facts and data that provide clear insight into how each will impact our city’s future.
The rest is up to you. Do you want a commissioner who is backed and funded by ordinary citizens, or someone who is backed and funded by special interests who can influence future decisions?
As the “citizens’ candidate,” I will represent you and your concerns, and push for the people’s interests.
God bless you and our city.
Victor Dobrin is a candidate for the North Port City Commission.
