I am simply going to come right out and humbly ask you for your vote in the upcoming election to be your next sheriff of our great community of Charlotte County.
I am also going to ask you to take a look at my website and then decide for yourselves who you think should be the top law enforcement officer of our county.
I am all about community relations and assure you that I will be a sheriff of the people and for the people. You, the voters, will have to make the decision if it will be, by the people.
I am full of passion and a burning desire to serve the citizens of our community like I truly believe they should be served. I am one of you. I am a 38-year-plus stakeholder here. I have been a public servant since arriving here in 1982. I intend to make a difference within our agency and protecting our community. From day one, I intend to hit the ground running and making sure I start implementing my platform.
You, as citizens, will always be kept up to date on what is happening in Charlotte County, and I promise you my transparency policy will be to truly benefit you our citizens.
Times are changing more rapidly than expected. I am the sheriff that can overcome these changes and implement strategies to keep agency morale high and our community safe.
In the end, you will see the current sheriff send out propaganda showing all of his education compared to mine. Look, education is a great thing, but it does not make him a better man than me. What applies is that I am a law enforcement veteran with many years of practical experience, some college education, and hundreds of hours of in-service and specialized training, necessary to move this agency in the direction I believe it needs to go. What I need is your vote of support and you will see things happen.
One last thing, don’t tell me the sheriff hasn’t been involved in any scandals or that the sheriff cannot be unseated because he is the incumbent. Ask yourself, what the current sheriff has done for our community in the last eight years that he has been sheriff. He has done very well for himself and his outrageously budgeted command staff.
You, the voters, have the power to make a change in the current culture at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
God bless you all and God bless America.
