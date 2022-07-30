As both a parent and an education professional, I am prepared to put my experience to work as an advocate for the schools I grew up in and that my children now attend. On the Sarasota County School Board, I will cut through the noise and do the work needed to engage parents as educational partners, support and retain our teachers, set our students up for successful futures, and keep our public schools among the best in the state.
I am a Sarasota County native, a parent of two children who attend our public schools, and a professional educator with my Doctorate in Education. As a member of the school board, I will combine our community’s voice with the best educational practices to keep us moving forward and focused on student success.
I moved back to Sarasota seven years ago with my husband and two children and worked at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee as the assistant vice president and director of Student Success. In this role, I spearheaded numerous programs, initiatives, and partnerships that connected students to career opportunities in the area. Most recently, I worked with New College of Florida’s Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence and Student Affairs to promote community outreach and student success.
We have an outstanding A-rated School District, yet many of our students graduate high school without a plan. We need to ensure every student has a plan to enroll in college or technical school or find employment when they graduate. I will use my expertise in connecting students to career opportunities to ensure that our local businesses have the talent they need for a bright economic future.
I will also focus on early childhood education. In third grade, students take their first statewide reading and math assessment. Scores from the 2022 reading assessment showed that 37% of our third-grade students are reading below grade level. This is, to put it mildly, unacceptable. To fix this we need to expand access to early childhood education programs for 4-year-olds so that students are better prepared to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Our teachers have been through so much over the last couple of years and we need to work hard to recruit new teachers and retain the outstanding teachers that do so much for our students. To make sure our schools are fully staffed with the best and brightest teachers, we must offer a competitive teacher salary – not only because our teachers deserve it but also because they need a competitive salary to afford to live in our community.
I come to this campaign as both an educator and a parent. Not only do I have the skills, experiences, and insights to do this job, but I also have a vested interest in making sure all of our kids received the best possible public education. Sarasota families, teachers, and students can count on me to put them first — because their priorities are my priorities.
