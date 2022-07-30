Kurnov

As both a parent and an education professional, I am prepared to put my experience to work as an advocate for the schools I grew up in and that my children now attend. On the Sarasota County School Board, I will cut through the noise and do the work needed to engage parents as educational partners, support and retain our teachers, set our students up for successful futures, and keep our public schools among the best in the state.

I am a Sarasota County native, a parent of two children who attend our public schools, and a professional educator with my Doctorate in Education. As a member of the school board, I will combine our community’s voice with the best educational practices to keep us moving forward and focused on student success.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments