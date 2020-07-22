I am Joe Williams, and I am running for the District 2 seat on our School Board. Unlike my opponent who is advocating for the status quo, I support meaningful change in our school system.
You see, I have been sending my children to our schools for 17 years. Aggregately, I have 60 years of experience sending a child to our schools. That is a lifetime of experience. I am not done. I have a daughter in one of our middle schools currently. My grandchildren are starting to attend our schools. I will have a vested interest in our schools for years to come.
I have seen many areas in need of improvement over the years. Some are common sense, like sending out report cards that require a parent’s signature or teachers reaching out to parents when students are struggling. This is not being done. It has been going on for years. This needs to be fixed. Others are more complex and underhanded.
The narrative coming from our school administration is often misleading and deceptive. Let’s be honest with ourselves. Our graduation rate is not 88% if we are curve grading. An F becomes a C. How does that affect the real number? Does a D School district become a B? We don’t know. Where is the transparency. I will call our administration out when they give fake news and keep them honest.
Parents need to be more informed and involved. The school system should facilitate this. I am calling for classroom cams in every classroom. Parents and students could log into class from anywhere at any time. This would benefit us in many ways, especially in this time of distance learning. Students could be in class in front of a teacher from anywhere. During better times it would help students with questions on their homework and parents that want to know what is happening in their child’s class. There is no downside to this. We should be doing this now. If we had these cameras in place, we would not be reading the latest headline about a high school teacher having sex with a student in the classroom. It would also be a valuable tool in the reopening of our schools.
Spending and taxes are at record amounts. Why does my opponent blame our record spending on the state? Lee County spends $14,000 per student, we spend $21,000. The state does not mandate this increased expenditure for Charlotte County. It is fake news. We must get our spending under control. Record budgets year after year are not welcome or sustainable. I would like to see the 1 mil school tax increase expire and look for more savings and efficiency in the budget. We have one of the highest tax burdens in the state. We are not getting our money’s worth. I will not vote for tax increases and record budgets year after year.
The money spent has not boosted our state rankings. Only common sense changes to the daily business as usual will accomplish this. If my opponent wins, we can expect more of the same. Make sure to ignore the junk mail that may appear in your mailbox and do your homework. This mail will come from the people that want to continue the status quo and they will spend plenty of money toward this cause. The big signs on the side of the road are another example of this. I am not the big spender. Visit my website at voteforjoewilliams.com and that of my opponent. The differences will be clear. Then please vote accordingly. May God bless us, our school system and the United States of America.
