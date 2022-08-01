Sullivan

My name is Tom Sullivan and I’m seeking a seat on the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, which has five members, all of whom are serving their second or third terms. That makes me “Charlotte’s Choice for Change,” a candidate who’ll bring fresh eyes and ideas to local government.

If elected, I will protect our established neighborhoods of single-family homes from encroachment by industrial, commercial and high-density residential development. The residents of Burnt Store Road, Harborview and South Gulf Cove, among others, will have a friend in me.

