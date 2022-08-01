My name is Tom Sullivan and I’m seeking a seat on the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, which has five members, all of whom are serving their second or third terms. That makes me “Charlotte’s Choice for Change,” a candidate who’ll bring fresh eyes and ideas to local government.
If elected, I will protect our established neighborhoods of single-family homes from encroachment by industrial, commercial and high-density residential development. The residents of Burnt Store Road, Harborview and South Gulf Cove, among others, will have a friend in me.
I will champion the county’s comprehensive development plan against those who would run roughshod over existing homeowners, proper planning and sound land management practices. I will appoint like-minded citizens to our planning and zoning boards. Unlike the District 4 incumbent, I have not and will not accept campaign contributions from developers seeking variances or other considerations from the county.
Yes, the historic buildout in Charlotte County has enlarged the tax base. But it has also placed our water, roads, parks, open space, and quality of life at risk. Traffic has become so bad so quickly that the county has begun a new study with taxpayer dollars on a further widening of Burnt Store Road – just months after the road was widened to four lanes! I will seek more time and more public input to consider fully the impact of major new housing projects on traffic, public safety and the environment.
I will also fight to protect our property taxpayers from footing the bill for runaway development. Now that the county has finally increased developer impact fees for infrastructure, I’d like to see some of that money dedicated to the planned Charlotte Harbor Event Center parking garage, a project that could alleviate parking problems in downtown Punta Gorda, spurring redevelopment.
I’m a 62-year-old retired financial reporter with a BA in Communication from Rutgers University. I’ve been a substitute teacher in Charlotte County Public Schools for the past six years. I’m also a former president of the Gardens of Gulf Cove Property Owners Association and a lector at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. I have the skills to be an effective county commissioner, especially with a recession looming. My 25 years with Dow Jones, Barron’s magazine and The Wall Street Journal will prove invaluable. I’m a numbers guy who can read a balance sheet.
I will reject tax increases. I will work to get the government to do more with less. I will seek to immediately reopen the Charlotte County Cultural Center while a long-term solution is found.
Four years ago, I lost to Stephen Deutsch by just 300 votes despite getting outspent 7-to-1. During that election – and the election before that – Deutsch promised to retire. Please help me help Deutsch keep that promise! He already has a wonderful legacy, the Williams R. Gaines Memorial Park. I ask Republicans, Democrats and Independents (voters with no party affiliation) to vote for Tom Sullivan in the Aug. 23 open primary election.
