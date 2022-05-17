This is a response to the column in The Daily Sun, April 30, entitled “Does Mosaic help or Hurt Florida? You decide.”
It is a good opportunity to respond to some of the common assumptions often promoted by Mosaic itself, which we also found in this column. First, Malthus published his famous article on overpopulation in 1798, not 1878.
Number one is the assumption that we need the mined phosphate to feed the world because otherwise we cannot feed a population of 7 billion. What the column does not mention is that the idea of the “Green Revolution” which essentially began in the 1970s is an industrial model for farming. It relies on strip mined phosphorous to replace soil depletion of nutrients not just because “crops do deplete the nutrients in the soil,” but because synthetic fertilizers used to push crop yields do great damage to the soil, essentially killing the life in it.
Soil is turned into dirt. There is a proven difference in the ability of healthy, living soils to yield healthy, nutritional crops year after year when the methods of regenerative agriculture are used. This is not merely organic agriculture. These methods are being used on a large scale, profitably. Don’t take it from me. Take it from the farmers who have proven it in the field. The point is that there are large scale alternatives to destroying one farm field (by mining) to temporarily fix a degraded field, somewhere else.
As far as thousands of well-paying jobs? What good is that if Florida is needlessly being ruined? In fact, the state has 25 million people or more, far more involved in an economy which relies on the unspoiled parts of the state to attract tourism.
As far the “pollution concerns,” the column ludicrously states that “Mosaic has a legal obligation and a credible history of restoring the former mining sites to pristine condition.” Even Mosaic wants no part of that statement.
First, it is false. They only have a legal responsibility to reclaim (not restore) the land to a useful purpose — Florida statutes. Not a high bar and yet they have mostly not even shown that they are willing or able to do that, especially for uplands, where all you have to do is take a drive through these “reclaimed lands” and see a vast nothing. Very little agriculture. No genuine natural areas. Only artificial lakes, cogon grass and a bizarre golf course. And that is because the soils are so hopelessly rearranged, jumbled, separated and upside down. The hydrology is also devastatingly fractured.
Did this column mention the 40% of the reclaimed area left in consolidated clay slimes, full of chemical reagents including hundreds of tons of fuel oil? Nope.
Regarding gyp stacks: just because other countries, like Morocco or China may use phosphogypsum on their roads, we should too? It is radioactive. Radiation exposure is cumulative. Smoking is arguably ok, if you only smoke one cigarette.
The author essentially claims Mosaic meets water quality standards of pollution. But those standards are based on an already degraded groundwater and the loads that go in are simply adding to an accumulation downstream. Oh, and what about those all too frequent spills and accidents that can’t be taken back. The list is too long for the word count here. Simply monitoring by our regulatory body (even that is questionable) doesn’t get it. There is no real enforcement, as the FDEP track record shows.
This editorial mentions “our comfort and our health” as being the cost benefit of phosphate strip mining. I’m not sure where comfort comes in, unless he mean our ability to be lax about pollution and I would definitely disagree on the health benefits of crops pushed with synthetic fertilizers.
Finally, the myth of the U.S. being one of the most heavily regulated countries in the world, therefore there is likely to be no pollution, doesn’t even stand up to a logical conclusion. Yes, we should evaluate both sides of the issue, but our curmudgeon did not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.