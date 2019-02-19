Community change is inevitable. Classic example — a natural one — Hurricane Charley. As Punta Gorda residents continue their Journey to the Future next month, they are a mighty personal force in creating change they desire. It may come slowly or fast-paced. But it will be built upon a long-time established foundation of small town sentiment and recognition of Punta Gorda’s historic charm.
When 300 people attended a city-sponsored meeting at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association last spring, two critical issues emerged:
- Citizens continue to want a hometown feeling — not Fort Myers or Sarasota.
- It was time to update city-wide master plan.
City Council responded engaging consultants Dover, Kohl & Partners to conduct multiple, informal, citizenry-based planning sessions — charrettes on March 11-15 — leading to the master plan. It also closeted a controversial draft proposal to increase building height.
When 700 people showed up last month for the Charlotte Sun as creating “a positive atmosphere” going into developing a new master plan.
One stakeholder organization at that January conclave — Smart Growth Punta Gorda — has dramatically moved ahead with specific recommendations to develop economic sustainability, to preserve open spaces, to strengthen development codes, and to create an accessible Punta Gorda.
Smart Growth is sponsoring another learning activity Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Mitchell Austin, city’s design planner and in charge of plan development, will discuss “form based codes.” This innovative method codifies development using form rather than traditional municipal regulatory linear constraints. Proponents claim it allows for more architectural style, scale and character while offering predictability.
The session will be at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center.
The jewel of master planning will be development of the downtown — known by many terms: City Marketplace, Downtown Commercial Historic District, Marketplace, empty lot, etc. Some 24 blocks, however, are included in this traditional historic commercial area of the city.
Therein lies a remedy for a local year-round economy. That appeals to residents. That attracts day-trippers from a vast regional area. That complements our well-established restaurant row, shops, and galleries. That creates opportunities for promoting the Military Heritage Museum, the Blanchard House Museum, and the Visual Arts Center.
Bright spots have already appeared on the planning horizon. Mayor Nancy Prafke reported in her blog: “There is currently an organization that has formed and is exploring sites to build a large performing arts complex with a retail component. Their vision is to have a facility that will accommodate touring theatrical shows, concerts and much more.”
The Sun recently gave birth to an idea suggesting a marketing effort to attract veterans to Charlotte County to witness the various tributes to their service in parks, monuments and the Military Heritage Museum. Combining that with projected hotel housing at Sunseeker resort, it is an idea that can bolster the area’s economy.
Imagine Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce directly promoting conventions, regional workshops, corporate training and retreats in conjunction with Sunseeker and Allegiant Airlines.
Such collaboration would maximize use of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center for general assemblies, seminars, and exhibits. The center would adhere to its original mission: “To attract and book community, regional, state, and national conferences, meetings and trade shows as a stimulus to the area economy.”
Equally important, such a vibrant effort on both harbor sides will expose attendees to the current and eventual cultural, culinary and crafty wonders of downtown Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County School District looks ahead as its Technical College is planning an innovative program in hospitality and tourism. It will train older students and adults in successful careers that mirror current and anticipated growth of Florida’s citizens and visitors.
Aside from focusing on arts and humanities for Marketplace, master planning will consider technical needs such as fostering building quality. Construction of the Marriott hotel raised questions of its initial compatability with the style of Punta Gorda. The city’s Historic Preservation Advisory Board is limited in its review process. City staff has the exclusive right to review and approve new construction. What eventually emerges from master planning that impacts these 24 blocks may necessitate appropriate modification to both those roles.
As residents gear up for master planning their city’s future, they will evaluate its implementation to guarantee that Punta Gorda will always be “Florida’s Harborside Hometown.”
Norm Goldman administered programs and enacted legislative policies for New Jersey’s major institutions and organizations as advocate for community outreaches. He chaired statewide efforts in the arts and served on state and regional economic development initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.