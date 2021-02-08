2020 was trying, difficult, and stressful for our entire community, including your Clerk’s office. COVID tested our office in ways we could have only imagined.
Despite these unprecedented challenges, the Clerk’s office staff met them with flying colors by immediately instituting safety precautions and tech-savvy solutions which remain in place to this day. These safety precautions and technology solutions allowed our office to not skip a beat in 2020 despite every challenge thrown at us by COVID-19.
While COVID-19 dominated 2020, I continued honoring my long-standing promise to constantly innovate your Clerk’s office so that it provides better services at less cost to our taxpayers. We focused on bringing self-help and easy to use online legal forms to our citizens. Visitors to our website can now complete and file legal forms for new and existing cases, right from the comfort of their own home.
We started accepting wireless transfers of both deposits and payments for Foreclosure and Tax Deed online auctions. Our technology staff specialists worked with our court partners to implement the E-Notify program, which sends electronic and text notifications court reminders to all parties in a litigated court case.
Our technology and recording offices worked together to make your Clerk’s office the first in the State of Florida to provide online Zoom marriage ceremonies. But for the hard work and expertise of our staff, many couples wishing to get married this year would have been forced to delay or cancel their marriage plans.
We opened customer satisfaction survey kiosks in 2019, to monitor the level of our service and learn how we could improve. For the year 2020, we achieved an overall satisfaction rate of 98.98%. We also instituted some thoughtful citizen suggestions!
For the fourth straight year your Clerk’s office reduced its budget, this year by 4.35%. As a result, your Clerk’s office returned $434,032 in budget funds to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, despite staff health care costs rising by 5% and rising Florida Retirement System (FRS) rates.
Since I took office in 2017, your Clerk’s office has returned over $1.5 million to the Board of County Commissioners in taxpayer funds. Excellent staff and cutting-edge technology systems bring about efficiency, which in turn saves taxpayer funds.
The Comptroller Division of your Clerk’s office manages all investments for Charlotte County funds. Our financial team ensures the safety, liquidity, and profitability of all county investments. This past fiscal year, at its highest point we managed a Charlotte County investment portfolio of $627 million, which earned $5.9 million for the year. Since I took office in 2017, over $29.2 million has been earned on investments controlled by your Clerk’s office.
For my fourth consecutive year, your Clerk’s office was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment for our Comptroller’s office and staff.
Not only does your Clerk’s Office serve the citizens of Charlotte County, but we also actively support our local community. Despite COVID-19, we raised funds and donations for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies and the United Way of Charlotte County, and created new programs with the Animal Welfare League such as Roger’s Rescue and Eaton’s Eats, which help adopt animals by waiving adoption costs. Our office and staff also provided holiday season gifts through the Guardian Ad Litem program to over 40 Charlotte County families in need.
I am honored to serve a second term as your Clerk of Court, and under my watch, your Clerk’s office will always strive to provide services that are abundant, easy to use, efficient, and cost effective for all of our citizens and taxpayers. These goals, however, can only be implemented with vision and an excellent staff. In 2020, COVID threw everything it had at your Clerk’s office and its staff – and we adeptly responded with efficient, cost-effective solutions throughout the year.
