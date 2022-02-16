In 2021, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce named the Charlotte County Clerk’s office its large business of the year. I am humbled and honored that we were recognized for our continued efforts to make our office more efficient, user friendly, and transparent for the citizens of Charlotte County. That my staff continued meeting these goals despite COVID-19 lurking over us this year is a testament to the skill, hard work and willpower of our entire staff.
It’s been an innovative year as we introduced hyper-automation into our local court system. Hyper-automation facilitates the processing of court documents directly into our Case Maintenance System (CMS), without any human intervention. As a result, court documents are now available for public viewing within seconds, rather than hours or days. Our staff now has substantially more time to provide direct assistance to help serve our citizens and can focus on more complicated tasks, such as attendance at court hearings and efficiently processing case records.
In an effort to provide better citizen communication and engagement, as well as receive important feedback from our local community, we increased our social media presence. You can find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please connect with us, as we constantly share valuable information and updates. Via customer service kiosks, we continually monitor feedback provided by citizens who use our office’s services. Whether online or through our customer service kiosks in the Justice Center, we welcome our citizens’ feedback and suggestions on how we can provide improved services.
For the fifth straight year, your Clerk’s office reduced its budget, this year by 2.6%. As a result,your Clerk’s office returned $529,536 in budget funds to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners this year, despite rising staff health care costs and increased Florida Retirement System (FRS) rates.
Since I took office in 2017, your Clerk’s office has returned over $2 million in taxpayer funds to the Board of County Commissioners, without eliminating any services provided by our office to local citizens. Excellent staff combined with implementing cutting-edge technology systems provides simultaneous cost savings and increased services for everyone.
The Comptroller Division for your Clerk’s office manages all investments for Charlotte County funds. Our financial team ensures the safety, liquidity and profitability of all county investments. This past fiscal year, at its highest point we managed a Charlotte County investment portfolio of $699 million, which earned $3.5 million for the year. Since I took office in 2017, over $32.7 million has been earned on county funds controlled by your Clerk’s office.
For the fifth consecutive year, your Clerk’s office was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment for our Comptroller Division and staff.
Not only has our staff excelled in the workplace in 2021, but we have also supported our community outside of normal business hours. Our office partners with the Animal Welfare League and sponsors “Eaton’s Eats” to collect food donations for AWL. Our Jury Pay Donation Program benefits Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE) by allowing jurors the option of donating their jury pay to CARE rather than accepting the compensation. In honor of Veterans Day, we offered free passport photos to all veterans and active military personnel fo r the entire month of November.
On behalf of the entire staff at the Charlotte County Clerk’s office, thank you again to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce for naming our office the 2021 Charlotte County Large Business of the Year. I know how hard the Clerk’s office staff works, day in and day out, to provide the best, most convenient and efficient services possible to the citizens of Charlotte County. I am appreciative their hard work and effort were recognized and congratulated.
