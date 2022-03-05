Earlier this year, the Punta Gorda City Council started the process of determining the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget. The Finance Department initiated the conversation with the City Council in order to review the FY 2022-2026 Long Range Financial Plan.
The plan review included the multi-year fiscal forecasts for the city’s major fund groups. In addition, the review discussed an examination of current policies, any changes proposed to enhance efficiencies, and budget issues or items currently known for the upcoming budget year.
City Council identified issues such as seawall replacement schedules and sustainability relative to the seawall’s expected life. The canal advisory boards review the assessment rate annually, and the City Council ultimately sets the assessment rate. The subject will be discussed further as part of the budget planning process.
During this discussion Council also inquired about funds received through the COVID-19 program. Staff is creating recommendations for using these funds that can be used for general government costs, increased personnel costs and infrastructure costs. Council will review the recommendations as part of the budget process.
The financial planning review goes hand in glove with the current strategic planning process. It results in a current year management plan and strategic focus on a longer-term vision for the upcoming needs of the city. This sets the stage for a starting point of discussion and direction in developing the FY 2023 budget while providing a context of how it might affect future forecasts.
The Strategic Plan sets the overall goals for the city, provides direction to city departments, and establishes the basis for each year’s annual budget. The plan is a tool for more effective and economical operations and demonstrates to the public the careful consideration of future development and direction of the organization. The five focus areas are financial and economic stability, infrastructure sustainability, partnerships and collaborations, strategic communications positioning and quality of life.
Resident and stakeholder input is critical to creating both financial and strategic plans.We are fortunate to have a community made up of residents and business owners with a long history of engagement in government processes. At the March 16 City Council meeting, the agenda will include a listening session for input regarding the FY2023 Budget and the FY2023 Strategic Plan. Staff anticipates that the agenda item for the listening session will start at approximately 11 a.m. This input assists the city with aligning annual revenues with the costs of services.
If you have thoughts or ideas for the City Council to consider integrating into the strategic plan or budget and cannot attend the listening session, please email your suggestions to citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. Together we will preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.