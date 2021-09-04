The subject of registration of rental properties in Charlotte County has been discussed for some time. Can the rental of such properties be classified as a business and be required to obtain a business registration?
The Random House Dictionary states “a person, partnership or corporation engaged in commerce, manufacturing, or a service; profit seeking enterprise or concern.” By purchasing a property to rent or lease, the owner hopes to make a profit by collecting rents. Is there a difference in renting a property or renting a piece of equipment, a vehicle or any rental business? These businesses require a license to operate such a business.
The county under the authority of Florida Statute 125 and a county ordinance 2017-007 regulates rentals. The tourist tax is a charge on revenue collected at hotels and accommodations that are rented for a period of six months or less. The tourist tax would not apply to landlords who rent properties on a yearly or longer period. Landlords have complained that the registration of the rental properties would be invasive. The fee would not apply to income collected on the property, but would be a flat business tax.
The properties rented would require an inspection to insure safety standards. Inspections could be performed by the county, or other alternatives acceptable by Code Enforcement. When a purchaser acquires a property, a four point inspection is required for insurance purposes. A second method could be an inspection by a property inspection company. A third option would be an inspection by a rental real estate firm if one is used to rent the home.
In addition to the basic items covered in the home inspection would be the requirement that the property be identified by house numbers located visibly on the building. This would enable first responders to identify the property in the event of emergencies. Fire alarms would also be required and be in operating conditions. With the building boom in Charlotte County, we have seen an increase in apartment and condominium construction. These structures are built to current building standards, but some of the older homes throughout the county that are rented may not meet code.
A review of rental regulations in other Florida communities shows they contain a provision that establishes a local contact in that community. If the owner/landlord resides out of county or out of state, they would be required to name a contact in Charlotte County to address issues with the property.
In serving on Neighborhood Watch in the past, properties with issues such as high grass were referred to Code Enforcement. Code officials would contact the owners, usually by mail, and often would cut the high grass and then place liens on the property. This would take time and county expense. The specified contact would eliminate such problems and could address problems immediately.
With the county experiencing rapid growth, it may be time for the issue to be discussed. County code officials prepared a draft ordinance that was not adopted, and it should be considered again.
