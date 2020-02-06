You think you’ve located a hard-to-find affordable housing rental in our area. Or discovered a great deal on a vacation property.
However, the question you need to ask: Is that online listing real or a scam?
Based on the results of a new in-depth investigative study by the Better Business Bureau, the answer isn’t very encouraging.
The BBB found that “fraud is widespread in the online rental home and vacation rental market, with 43% of online shoppers encountering a fake listing and more than 5 million consumers losing money to such scams.”
While most fraud reports come from the largest metropolitan areas, the study documents no geographic region in North America appears to be safe from it.
“While an advertised rental that meets your needs at a great price might be tempting, it just may be a scam,” cautions Karen Nalven, BBB West Florida President and CEO. “Consumers shouldn’t rush into paying upfront.”
The BBB study explains in the most common scam, fraudsters copy a photo and description of a property from a legitimate listing and post it online with their contact information. Consumers searching free sites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Apartments.com, Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, or Homes.com, don’t know the listing is fake.
In another con, the Federal Trade Commission warns the listing may not be real at all, with the property having already been leased. Rental scammers also take advantage of empty foreclosure properties that can take months or sometimes years to sell.
Regardless, the scammer’s goal is to get as much money upfront, like application fees, security deposits, and the first month’s rent.
A red flag? “The fraudster may communicate only by email or text message and may claim to be out of the country and unavailable to show the property,” warns the BBB. “Once the victim sends money, the fraudster disappears.”
And some scammers don’t want your money. They want your personally identifiable information under the guise of a bogus rental application before you see the rental property. Provided with your Social Security number and date of birth, for example, they can open new credit accounts in your name, or try to file bogus income tax returns for electronic refunds.
In vacation rental scams, unsuspecting search victims are tricked into clicking on imposter rental booking sites and paying for properties scammers don’t own. Fraudsters are counting on the fact that you don’t know the exact URL spelling of official sites like Airbnb, VRBO, and HomeAway. Even if you do, you might miss a subtle change of a letter or two.
Scams also appear on actual vacation rental booking websites, with the con artist convincing you to make a private deal outside the rental platform.
How to avoid rental scams?
Don’t start the application process or give any money for a residential rental until you’ve had an opportunity to tour the property physically. That includes meeting face-to-face with the property owner, landlord, or rental agent. To verify the rental is legitimate, you can ask for proof of ownership as well as the ID of a rental agent.
As for vacation rentals, it’s critical to verify you’re on a legitimate booking website. Then stay on the site. That’s because companies like HomeAway offer a “Book with Confidence Guarantee.” It protects against listing fraud or significant property misrepresentation. But this protection ONLY is available when booking and paying on the site’s platform.
And for any rental, never pay using cash, wire transfers, digital payment platforms like Venmo and Zelle, or prepaid debit or gift cards.
Finally, don’t be pressured into making a quick decision. Scarcity works like a magnet for many scam victims. Whether it’s a limited supply, or a short window of time to act, emotion-fueled urgency overrules caution. Scam artists understand this, exploiting it whenever they can.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
