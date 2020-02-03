This coming Saturday (8 a.m.-noon), we are returning to the large parking lot of Comfort Storage, 3811 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda for our February Citywide Garage Sale. There’ll be lot of vendors and bargains to be had. It’s not too late to join us, if you have a secret stash of once-loved items in your garage. Pre-registration is required by calling us on 941-639-3720 (M-F 9-5). The cost is $15 for two parking spaces — one for your vehicle, one for your table of items/display. We do all the marketing and a large crowd of buyers is always to be expected. See you there!
Mindi Abair, along with superstars Eric Darius and Matt Marschak, will be our line-up for the 15th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival, which is now just a few short weeks away. A line-up of jazz talent like this is hard to beat. The event takes place on Feb. 22 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. in Laishley Park. To secure your seats, visit the shopping cart of http://www.puntagordachamber,com/ or simply call us on 941-639-3720. Get your tickets now before they sell out. VIP and Premium are well on their way to being gone. While you are checking out the Wine & Jazz Festival, why not take advantage of the opportunity to pre-purchase for Mindi Abair’s 3rd Annual Wine and Music Festival, taking place in November 2020. Tickets for that event are also on sale now in the online shopping cart.
To help our visitors get better acquainted in what we have to offer in our city, as well as to encourage our residents to get to know their city better, the PG Chamber has two programs to showcase what’s here and on offer. Every Friday through May 8, 2020, we’ll be operating the Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours leaving at 3 p.m. for the boat/trolley combo and 4:30 p.m. for the trolley only portion of our tour, hosted in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet and the Green Hibiscus Transportation Company. Take a leisurely trip on the waters of Charlotte Harbor for 1.5 hours and return to shore to be met by the Olde Time Trolley that will take you on an expertly narrated one-hour tour of the main attractions of our city. Tickets are $50/$30 depending on which option you take. Call us on 941-639-3720 to make your reservations. Only 27 people can be accommodated per trip and they do fill up early, so don’t delay in getting your family and friends together. Also, every Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., until April 7, why not join one of our mural walking tours, conducted in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society. Take a leisurely stroll to visit some of the main murals in our city, learning about the local history depicted in each mural and finding objects hidden in some of them. Tickets for these walking tours are only $15 and must be reserved in advance to avoid disappointment. The tours start and terminate at the Punta Gorda Chamber offices located at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Tickets can be reserved by calling 941-639-3720.
Networking this coming week: Tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m., we visit Twin Isles Country Club to conduct their Ribbon Cutting in celebration of their newly renovated and improved golf course. All are welcome to attend, but an RSVP to 941-639-3720 would be appreciated for catering numbers. Then, on Thursday Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m., we visit the Dentists of Port Charlotte, located at 1720, Tamiami Trail, Suite 102, Port Charlotte. (Next door to the Metro Diner). Again, everyone is invited but we would appreciate an advance RSVP.
March 4 is the Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival at he Event Center Punta Gorda. This is always a sellout event and while we still have tickets, swing by 252 W. Marion Ave. and grab your seat for one of the season’s top festivals.
Take a little time this week to revisit our award-winning website www.puntagordachamber.com and check out the many events on the horizon.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!). To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagorda-chamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com. Charlotte Sun is a proud Platinum sponsor of this Chamber.
