Although it seems too soon to be thinking about hurricane readiness, the storms last Sunday morning and the associated winds were reminders that it is time to get ready for severe weather.
This past week was designated Hurricane Preparedness Week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Residents and city workers are encouraged to have hurricane preparedness top of mind.
The city makes many preparations in advance of the season to protect our assets and respond and recover as quickly as possible from any storm situation. Residents also need to take similar precautions. All residents must take action now to prepare for hurricane season 2023.
For some, this will be the first time they must prepare for a potential storm in Punta Gorda. Others will recall the devastation of Charley, Irma, and Ian and their impact on the city, homes, and businesses. Simple preparations can be done well in advance of a storm. Share your contact information with neighbors and close friends to ensure you have a way to communicate after the storm. Put your storm shutters up and keep your trees and shrubs trimmed.
Create a weatherproof box containing all essential insurance policies, contractor phone numbers, bank accounts, investment accounts, utility company accounts, etc., so you have something to start with after the storm. Ensure sunblock, insect repellent, first aid, and tire plug kits are on hand.
Purchase bleach and extra cleaning supplies. Buy extra garbage bags, toilet paper, and paper towels. Fill your grill’s propane tanks for cooking during a power outage. Have bottled water and non-perishable food for each household member, including your pets. In the event you need to evacuate, have a plan in place of where you will go and what you will need to bring with you.
And don’t wait until the last minute! There are often long lines at gas pumps when a storm is imminent. Shelters fill up quickly, so be prepared in advance. Keeping your car’s gas tank full is also recommended during hurricane season.
While you are on the city website, sign up for Alert Punta Gorda. This service notifies residents of any weather or other related emergency. You can receive alerts on your home or business phone, mobile phone, email, text message, or more based on your settings.
A Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption, provided by the state of Florida, is still in place through June 30, 2024. This allows Florida residents to purchase impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors without paying sales tax. There will also likely be a Sales Tax Holiday for Disaster Preparedness later this month into early June. We will inform residents of the time frame as soon as the dates are confirmed.
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best as we enter the time of the year when weather dominates our plans. Unfortunately, we know all too well what havoc a hurricane can create. A little preparation now will make coping with hurricane precautions and impacts easier as we get into hurricane season.
