Although it seems too soon to be thinking about hurricane readiness, the storms last Sunday morning and the associated winds were reminders that it is time to get ready for severe weather.

This past week was designated Hurricane Preparedness Week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Residents and city workers are encouraged to have hurricane preparedness top of mind.


   

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or call 941-575-3302.

