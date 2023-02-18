Since I arrived in North Port in October 2021, I have been talking about creating a Community of Unity here in our city. True unity starts with neighbors and their local officials getting together to hear one another’s perspectives and get the latest facts about what’s going on in our community.

That’s why the “Meet & Mingle” series of community meetings we held throughout last year was so valuable. Organized by local nonprofit North Port Forward, this series of informative meetings held at locations around North Port gave citizens a chance to get to know me and the city commissioner from their district, hear updates from their city government, ask questions and voice their concerns. We were able to share information and have an open dialogue with hundreds of residents during these successful meetings.


Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.

