Since I arrived in North Port in October 2021, I have been talking about creating a Community of Unity here in our city. True unity starts with neighbors and their local officials getting together to hear one another’s perspectives and get the latest facts about what’s going on in our community.
That’s why the “Meet & Mingle” series of community meetings we held throughout last year was so valuable. Organized by local nonprofit North Port Forward, this series of informative meetings held at locations around North Port gave citizens a chance to get to know me and the city commissioner from their district, hear updates from their city government, ask questions and voice their concerns. We were able to share information and have an open dialogue with hundreds of residents during these successful meetings.
As we roll into 2023, it’s time to start up a whole new round of community engagement. The explosive growth of North Port has not stopped, creating a whole new set of challenges and opportunities for our community. Whether it’s the tons of new commercial and residential development in North Port, the affordable housing crisis or the future of Warm Mineral Springs, there is no shortage of topics for us to discuss.
That’s why we are excited to announce the “North Port United” tour, a new series of these informational sessions, to be held throughout the city. We are happy to once again partner with North Port Forward, a non-political group that aims to inform, educate and inspire city residents through civic engagement and dialogue.
Our kickoff meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at our Public Safety Building, 19955 Preto Blvd., in Wellen Park. We wanted to begin the “North Port United” Tour there because, based on what we’ve heard from a small group of residents pushing for Wellen Park to be de-annexed from the city, that part of town could use a little unity. There have been some passionate viewpoints expressed about the future of Wellen Park and North Port, but there’s also been a slew of misinformation. We want to take this opportunity to present the facts about de-annexation and what it would really mean for all our residents if Wellen Park was no longer part of our Community of Unity.
We also want to let Wellen Park residents know about all the exciting things their city is working on in Legacy North Port — like a new walkable downtown on the other side of town, a future small business incubator, an influx of jobs in our developing commercial corridors and more. There is a great deal of value to being part of this city, the services and amenities we provide and the momentum that has been building in North Port, and we want everyone to be as excited as we are about what our future holds.
Seating is limited at Wednesday’s event, so registration is required at NorthPortForward.com/events. If you can’t join us, you can learn more about de-annexation and sign up for email notifications to stay in the know about future “North Port United” tour stops and events in Wellen Park at NorthPortFL.gov/Facts. We will be making our way around the rest of the city in 2023, and we hope to see you soon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.