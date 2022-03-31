I would like to thank The Daily Sun for giving me the opportunity to share with the community some accurate information about our Aviation Maintenance Program at Charlotte Technical College.
With an overwhelming support of the community, Charlotte County Economic Development, our School Board, the Airport Authority, our legislators and many others, we opened this program on August 10, 2021 enrolling two classes of adult students and one class of dual enrolled seniors only after our curriculum for airframe was approved and our operating procedures were accepted by the FAA. Students were recruited to the approved 1,350-hour Airframe program with a calendar date of completion of June 23.
As for curriculum and instruction, our instructors for the program are required to have their Airframe and Power plant license. Instructors come from the industry and are considered industry experts which is what we want for our career and technical education programs at the post-secondary level. The transition is difficult for instructors to come from the industry into the educator profession and therefore, they receive much coaching and mentoring through their first year as an educator.
We began the year with two highly qualified instructors who departed the program mid-year to return to the industry for a substantially higher compensation. We hired four new A & P qualified instructors in January who began the transition to aviation educator. The additional two instructors serve the evening class that started in January 2022.
Upon the start of the program, we have received several visits from the FAA that have been helpful in providing guidance to us regarding our approved curriculum and procedures. When a curriculum is submitted, the FAA reviews to assure that all parts of the 147 FAR (Federal Aviation Requirements) are included. The FAA does not tell you how much time to spend teaching each of those requirements.
The FAA encourages you to also add additional time to your program which we have done to allow for employability skills, job placement preparation, safety procedures, and tools and equipment. Once approved, you must follow your approved curriculum regardless of needed additional hours in one subject versus less hours in another. Our experience has demonstrated that we will be submitting changes to the FAA before we teach another section of General and Airframe to our students. All changes must be approved by the FAA before implementation.
Our current students have completed 900 hours of the 1350 program. We will use the current time, March 28 through June 23, to capture the FAA approved requirements to have the documentation necessary to demonstrate that all students have received hour for hour the approved curricular requirements submitted to the FAA for our certification. We are slowing down to allow students to capture all our aviation workforce.
Students will return in August to complete 450 hours in Airframe and will be eligible to take the General and Airframe licensure exam. We are very optimistic that we will be certified in Power Plant by November for our students to complete Power Plant by the end of the 2023 school term. We have just started advertising this program as “pending FAA certification.” We are in the process of working with the FAA through the certification process of this program which will include 900 hours of Power Plant; and with successful completion will permit students to take their Power Plant licensure exam.
This decision will place a short delay in the completion of Airframe; however, that delay will allow us the time to assure that all students will receive the quality instruction to complete the curriculum; therefore, providing each student with a better opportunity of passing the licensure exam and placing CTC above the norms for testing. We are working with each individual student in the program to provide the curricular and financial counseling to make the best decision for their future. We are working with our partners in the aviation industry to secure part-time job opportunities for our students during this time.
Even though the FAA has the authority to close programs, we have not been closed, despite some reports to the contrary. We are slowing down to assure that we continue to provide every student a successful opportunity to complete the program as we continue to make modifications in our curriculum for FAA approval to be the best aviation school in Southwest Florida.
We want our employers to hunger to hire from the Aviation Airframe Mechanics School at Charlotte Technical College. We will come out stronger on the others side of this “growth bump.”
