On behalf of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club, we wish all citizens of the county a happy and prosperous New Year and especially a healthy New Year.
2020 was a year of trials and tribulations. The lives lost by our first line of defense including our police, medics, nurses and doctors from Covid-19, and especially the thousands of citizens dying daily will not be forgotten. A virus vaccine on the horizon will be most welcome. On top of the Covid virus we all experienced a contested election nationally, however it is time to move forward and not dwell on the past. We thank all citizens who voted in the election either by mail or in person.
The Curmudgeon Club has also changed the way we meet as a result of the virus. Since March of 2020 we have held our meetings virtually on Zoom. In November it was voted that we meet in person and have done so since then. Members also have the option to meet virtually. In person meetings allow the club and its members to interact on a personal level.
Many times people ask what does the Curmudgeon Club do, and what is a curmudgeon? The dictionary defines a curmudgeon as an irascible, churlish person. Some people may agree to this, especially some of our guest speakers. We meet once a week and most meetings we have a guest speaker who represents county government, or civic organizations. Our main purpose is to keep abreast of county issues, and to keep the public informed of all county projects and spending.
The club began as a group in 1998, and currently has about 14 members and at times we have had about 20 members. The men come from various backgrounds including entrepreneurs, engineers, doctors, attorneys, law enforcement, educators, bankers and a Charlotte County commissioner. The club holds town hall meetings, candidate forums, writes newspaper columns, and participates on WCCF 1580 am radio on the third Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. These presentations give the public an opportunity to keep informed of county issues.
If interested in joining the club, contact us at the club’s website, cccurclub@embarqmail.org. A potential new member is required to attend three meetings, and if interested in joining, will skip the fourth meeting and at that meeting be voted on by the members.
Bill Southwick is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers can reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com.
