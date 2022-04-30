This past week we had the opportunity to celebrate the career of Public Works Director Rick Keeney. I have such a deep appreciation of the inner workings of the Public Works function, having spent a good portion of my own career working in a similar capacity. I also have a deep appreciation for Rick.
As I began the challenge of getting to know this wonderful community, Rick was welcoming, transparent, and always responsive. Having joined the city at the young age of 19, he has spent his entire career working in and leading Public Works. I have yet to come up with a question that he doesn’t immediately know the answer to or knows who to get the answer from quickly. This type of responsive engagement is vital to maintaining the level of service our residents expect.
Rick’s 42-year career with the City of Punta Gorda leaves the city with a legacy of customer service excellence and a multitude of projects made easier through his leadership. He will be missed. We wish him all the best as his next adventure awaits.
Speaking of Public Works, the Canal Maintenance Division is also top of mind. This division is responsible for maintaining seawalls and dredging canals within the Burnt Store Isles and Punta Gorda Isles canal districts. Other duties include depression filling, seawall patching, cap patching, cap replacement, maintenance of aids to navigation, inspections, and related tasks.
As a part of the budget process, the Punta Gorda Canal Maintenance Division is holding a special ‘public meeting’ to discuss future assessment fees. Learn about the seawall history, its current condition and replacement program; special projects scheduled in your Canal Maintenance district; and new assessment fees that may be recommended. The Burnt Store Isles public meeting will be held at Twin Isles Country Club located at 301 Madrid Blvd. Punta Gorda. The meeting date is Monday and starts at 5:30 p.m.
A similar meeting is being held for the Punta Gorda Isles Canal Maintenance District. The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association (PGICA) is sponsoring the Punta Gorda Isles public meeting. PGICA is located at 2001 Shreve St. Punta Gorda. The meeting date is Thursday, May12. It starts at 5:30 p.m. These meetings allow the opportunity for residents to provide public comments and feedback to staff regarding canal maintenance and the associated operating costs and projects.
I also encourage our residents to attend the May 4 City Council meeting at 9 a.m. at the Historic City Hall. Staff will be presenting a draft of Article 7 of the proposed Land Development Regulations. Article 7 focuses on the architectural provisions, encompassing many facets of construction that will be allowed to ensure a look that is defined and expected as development moves forward.
City staff will take direction from City Council as we work to refine the Land Development Regulations to ensure that we preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
