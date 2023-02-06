We have lots to be proud of here in the city of North Port, and the rest of the country is starting to catch on. Our community is growing by leaps and bounds, with the population topping 80,000 in 2022. And while our city has made strides locally, the word is getting out nationally that North Port is a great place to live.

According to a study just released by Quicken Loans, North Port ranked as the second fastest-growing city in the country. We also ranked third in population growth in the U.S., with a 5.5% increase year over year.


Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.

