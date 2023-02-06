We have lots to be proud of here in the city of North Port, and the rest of the country is starting to catch on. Our community is growing by leaps and bounds, with the population topping 80,000 in 2022. And while our city has made strides locally, the word is getting out nationally that North Port is a great place to live.
According to a study just released by Quicken Loans, North Port ranked as the second fastest-growing city in the country. We also ranked third in population growth in the U.S., with a 5.5% increase year over year.
This explosive growth is something we expected and have been carefully planning for over the past decade. And as the largest municipality in Sarasota County by land size and population, there is still lots of room to expand to our projected 250,000-plus population.
Much of the city’s growth is centered in Wellen Park, a nationally renowned master-planned community, and we’re proud to have it right here in North Port. With a hospital, a downtown center and lots of new shopping and dining destinations in its future, there’s plenty for everyone to look forward to.
But with such a vast city spanning more than 100 square miles, it’s important we ensure all corners ofour community feel welcome and engaged. Keeping that small-town feeling in a rapidly growing city is a challenge, but something we are certainly working to maintain.
As we grow, it’s important to make sure we’re prepared for the surge of development. Our Neighborhood and Development Services Department has had its hands full with a record number of applications and permits, and our Economic Development team has been diligently connecting with developers and major employers to attract the kind of growth opportunities our community needs and desires. We are also getting the available commercial land in the city primed for development by connecting necessary utilities. Grant funds for infrastructure projects are also helping along the process.
With development comes jobs, and with jobs comes the need for housing. Like many communities in Florida and around the country, we are grappling with the affordable housing crisis. We want North Port to be a place that accommodates people from all walks of life. In the months ahead, we will continue to explore creative solutions, including possible changes to our Unified Land Development Code that would allow new housing types and entice the private sector to build more affordable housing in our city.
North Port is growing, and no matter how you may personally feel about it, that growth isn’t stopping anytime soon. We need to continue to seek a balance between protecting our environment and the existing quality of life in our community while also setting our city up for success in the future.
By remaining prepared, anticipating any obstacles and working with our community partners, I’m confident we will find that balance and grow in a thoughtful and sustainable way. Growth can be positive – so let’s embrace it and meet the challenge together.
