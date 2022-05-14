With the continued population growth in Southwest Florida, residential and commercial building continues to flourish. Construction is a continuous state for most Florida municipalities, and Punta Gorda is no exception. A host of projects that enhance services to the public and benefit our growing population are moving forward in Punta Gorda.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and security work at the City Hall Annex building continue. We appreciate the patience of our residents, contractors, and utility customers as we wrap up the updates to the building. The end result will be a safe, secure workspace for city employees and ADA accessible areas for the public to engage in business with the city.
The Gilchrist Park/Harborwalk parking and upland construction project is a highly visible undertaking. This project began back in 2015 with design and planning. Council has approved numerous changes in the plan throughout the years.
The project started when the city proposed to expand the Punta Gorda Pathways along the water. The existing pavilions needed to be relocated with the improvement. Additional amenities requested by residents included; pavilions and grills, benches, lighting, playground, and restroom facilities. These items were completed over the last seven years. The current final phase of the construction includes the remaining items requested by residents and approved by City Council, including additional parking, additional shade trees, and site furnishings. Contractors will also repair the Gilchrist park gazebo while other construction is occurring. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year.
Another long-term project is wrapping up in the downtown area, way finding sign installation. Way finding signs are important to help visitors and residents to feel comfortable in the community and aid in navigating the amenities of the downtown. After many years of tedious revisions, the signs are currently being installed.
The rehabilitation of Historic City Hall work continues. Testing of the building for hazardous materials has been completed. Consultants met with city staff regarding potential levels of LEED certification to pursue for the building. In June City Council will consider options for space utilization, desired level of LEED certification, and additional design elements.
The A.C. Freeman House rehabilitation project will correct the building’s current deficiencies. As a part of the project, Council directed staff to apply to have the structure listed on the historic registry. The state review of the application has been delayed until August. Southwest Florida Water Management District permitting is also on hold to determine the feasibility of applying for one permit for the entire campus, including the Historic City Hall project.
Each of these projects furthers the city’s mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit. The city’s work continues throughout the year, and we look forward to a summer that brings each of these enhancements to resident and visitor services a little closer to completion.
