In this business, you kinda get used to having certain people around. And you appreciate them.
Folks who will always call you back. Those who give you a straight answer. You get a feeling of respect that goes both ways.
That said, when 2021 rolls around, there are at least four people I have dealt with a long time that will no longer be getting phone calls asking them what the heck is going on with this and that. All of them have been around so long that it will just seem odd not to have them to pester.
Pam Seay has been on the Charlotte County Airport Authority 24 years. Can you believe that? It has to be some kind of record. She said she won’t run for re-election.
Ray Sandrock has worked in Charlotte County government for 20 years including serving as its budget director and the last 10 as county administrator. He took a well-earned retirement last week.
Howard Kunik will step down in October as city administrator in Punta Gorda. He’s been there 15 years. How many county or city administrators keep their jobs 15 years?
And finally, Tom Knight. The affable Sarasota County sheriff has decided he needs to find another way to funnel his passion into his daily life. He will end a 12-year run in January 2021.
I imagine in my 24 years at the Sun I have disagreed with all these folks at least once. Maybe more. But I never lost respect for any of them.
Seay has been a strong voice on the Airport Authority since it was little more than a panel of property managers. Its big job when she first came aboard was to draw businesses to the airport property and collect rent from the few renters who didn’t pay.
Boy, have things changed there. Seay stayed long enough to help turn the airport into a super busy hub for Allegiant Airlines. They built a new terminal, fixed runways, built a tower and now have more than a million people use its services every year.
Kunik has seen Punta Gorda through some of its worst times. And the very worst was Hurricane Charley. His steady hand bred confidence when some people saw nothing but ruin after their town was all but leveled.
I remember playing in a charity basketball game with Kunik. I just can’t remember which one of us scored the most — or if we scored at all. His annual bike rides through the town became a tradition. Now he’ll only ride for fun.
Sandrock has been one of the most effective administrators in Charlotte County history and he did it so quietly that some people may have forgotten who was running the show. Of course he’ll remind you that he has five bosses who actually run things. He was just smart enough to keep the train on the tracks and moving in the right direction no matter who was elected.
I think his budgeting and math background served him well.
Finally, there’s Knight. Only once did he have an opponent run against him for sheriff. And that was in his first attempt, in 2008, when people said he couldn’t win. He didn’t believe that. He said he and his wife knocked on about 6,000 doors and met people. That is what he credited his win to.
I can easily picture Knight knocking on doors. He’s what you hear folks refer to as a people person. His biggest accomplishment in 12 years as sheriff in Sarasota County has been keeping people out of jail instead of putting them in. He has initiated addiction recovery programs and other methods that have cut down on overpopulation in the jail.
I’ll be writing more about Tom Knight and his philosophy on crime.
But, for now, I’ll just be thankful for some good, and bad, times I’ve experienced with these four people who have meant so much to their respective communities.
