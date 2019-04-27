It’s the Last Straw!
TEAM Punta Gorda is pleased to be participating in a wonderful project initiated by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association with the potential to have a great impact. Other partners in this effort are the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program, the Punta Gorda Rotary, the Peace River Wildlife Center, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, and Smart Growth Punta Gorda.
The purpose of the project is to reduce plastic pollution, both in our waterways and on land. We hope to stimulate awareness of our over-dependence on disposable plastic service items, to teach eco-friendly behaviors and to help us all begin to change some of our habits by using biodegradable products.
Single-use plastic items are one of the biggest threats to our environment. Plastic grocery bags, single-use water bottles, and straws are some of the most common litter seen strewn about any neighborhood and are especially dangerous in an area such as Southwest Florida that is surrounded by water. Our estuary and our shoreline are among the greatest economic assets we have in this region. We must all be aware of our part in protecting these resources.
Petroleum-based plastics never biodegrade by breaking down into innocuous, component atoms. Over time, plastics exposed to air and sunlight get brittle and break apart into smaller and smaller pieces until you would need a microscope to see them. Plastics that end up in an ocean or lake take even longer to break apart. Often these microplastic particulates cause harm to the creatures living there. The animals ingest the plastics, causing irritation to the digestive system, obstruction, or a satiated feeling when no nutritional substance has been eaten. This can lead to starvation. They also contain harmful chemicals and collect toxins that are ingested by aquatic animals. Additionally, wildlife become entangled in these items, causing further injury and even death.
In addition to public education, the Last Straw project will seek to work with local restaurants, businesses, grocers and event organizers to ask them to sign on to this campaign. The project will also include the development and distribution of Clean Start Kits to model the kinds of products we are encouraging. Some restaurants have begun to have tabletop signs indicating that if you need a straw you can ask for one. Restaurants are also starting to use biodegradable take-home containers. These are welcome trends.
What can the public do?
• Start carrying re-usable cloth grocery bags;
• Pay attention to the service items you purchase, and seek out non-plastic products when possible;
• When you go out, say “no thanks” to plastic straws and stirrers;
• Find new ways to recycle, reuse, reduce our use of disposable plastics service products.
As many of our residents leave for other parts of the country this time of year, take this message with you to your other community and do what you can to raise awareness.
Nancy Johnson is the CEO of TEAM Punta Gorda. TEAM Punta Gorda is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. Ideas or questions can be addressed to team@teampuntagorda.org or visit our website, www.teampuntagorda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.