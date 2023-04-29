Take a drive around North Port today and you will see a community that looks very different from the one you would have witnessed about six months ago, shortly after Hurricane Ian tore through.

Yes, there is some lingering evidence of that Category 5 monster still visible around our city, whether it’s the blue tarps that dot some neighborhood roofs or the handful of street signs that we haven’t been able to replace yet due to supply chain issues. But the damaged roads have been repaired, the tree stumps have been cleared and the whopping 2.3 million cubic yards of storm debris has been picked up.


   

Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager. Contact him at jfletcher@northportFL.gov.

