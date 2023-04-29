Take a drive around North Port today and you will see a community that looks very different from the one you would have witnessed about six months ago, shortly after Hurricane Ian tore through.
Yes, there is some lingering evidence of that Category 5 monster still visible around our city, whether it’s the blue tarps that dot some neighborhood roofs or the handful of street signs that we haven’t been able to replace yet due to supply chain issues. But the damaged roads have been repaired, the tree stumps have been cleared and the whopping 2.3 million cubic yards of storm debris has been picked up.
We’ve returned to some semblance of normalcy in North Port. It may even be tempting to declare that we’ve “recovered” from the hurricane. But that would discount the hardships of so many of our residents who are still trying to rebuild their homes and their lives. And while the short-term recovery of our community has been nothing short of amazing thanks to the resilient spirit and the hard work of our citizens, public servants and volunteers alike, the truth is we are still recovering from this historic storm.
The economic effects are being felt by North Port families and businesses. There are many lessons still to be learned about the impacts Ian had on our infrastructure and things we might do differently as a city as we continue to rebuild.
The solid financial planning done by your local government team has put the city in position to have a healthy balance of emergency reserves available to pay our out-of-pocket costs from Ian’s destruction, and we are vigorously pursuing federal reimbursement for all the other emergency costs that are covered. But there is still work to be done, and there’s always room to improve.
The city is mapping out a long-term recovery and resiliency plan that will help us position North Port to be less susceptible to future disasters. And make no mistake, while we hopefully will never see another storm like Ian in our lifetimes, the probability of a future hurricane or other natural disaster is still high here in the Sunshine State. We need to be prepared, and it will take the collective efforts of the city and our citizens to help get us there.
That’s why we are inviting everyone to join us as we host a Community Resilience Workshop on Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. The workshop will be facilitated by experts from the Olson Group, Ltd., which specializes in aiding local governments with emergency preparedness and recovery. The city has engaged them to help us gather input from the public and community stakeholders and incorporate it into our long-term resiliency plan.
It’s important that we hear from you – what worked and what didn’t in our storm response and recovery phases and what could be done differently next time. Your feedback can help us build a safer, smarter and stronger community. For those who can’t attend this in-person work session, we’ll be sharing details about a follow-up virtual session soon.
And to those community members and households still directly feeling Ian’s effects: You are not forgotten. The city is partnering with United Way of South Sarasota County as it conducts an unmet needs assessment. United Way representatives will be present at the May 2 workshop and have plans to host additional walk-in community interviews at the Morgan Family Community Center from May 8-13.
The full schedule and more details are available at uwssc.org/Ian.
From the day Ian came to town, we have said we are in this together as a Community of Unity, and we are in it for the long haul. We hope to hear from you as we build our long-term plan for an even more resilient North Port.
