People ask all the time, “Why are you running for sheriff?”
I admit, it is a fair question since I have spent the better part of almost nine years researching and exposing the corruption at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. When you expose the lies and deceit of any governmental agency, you draw ire. When you expose corruption of the police — people have angst.
I am running because I support the good job the men and women of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office do and respect their job. I am running because I know we need a Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte County. I am running because we can continue to do both of the above, and replace one of the worst sheriffs in the history of Charlotte County.
That’s right, I said it, Bill Prummell may be the worst sheriff in the history of Charlotte County. Ask yourself these questions:
“When is the last time we had a sheriff under active investigation by the State of Florida for possible ethics and criminal violations?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff’s deputies have shot or killed more citizens than any other sheriff in the history of Charlotte County?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff has grown his taxpayer-funded budget to the largest in the history of Charlotte County and continually bills the taxpayers for more?” Answer — Bill Pummell.
“What sheriff has multiple members of his family (son, son-in-law, brother-in-law) working at the Sheriff’s Office, sucking up taxpayer money and getting preferential treatment?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff has been sued and exposed the taxpayers — the ones who pay the bills — to multiple lawsuits involving infringement of rights and wrongful death?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff has never really been a street cop, but rose through the department, had the taxpayers pay for his college education, and has created the largest command staff, costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff has had multiple deputies investigated for illegal drug use, stalking of females, alleged sexual misconduct involving women, abuse of power, fighting with civilians in bars under his command?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
“What sheriff demonstrated in uniform and aligned with possible terrorist groups or members of Antifa or BLM?” Answer — Bill Prummell.
These are just a few questions the taxpayers should have. You see, the current sheriff would have you believe all is well and we are safe in Charlotte County. The reality is we, as taxpayers are not safe
Our current sheriff has promoted his friends and hired his family, costing us hundreds of thousands of dollars. When you look the budget and realize that the sheriff is taxing you and then still has his hand out for money from the county commissioners and the county from their 1 cent sales tax program, we should all wonder, why does this sheriff need more money than any other sheriff in the history of our county.
We should all demand an end to the profiling our sheriff does when he calls it “Intelligence Based Policing.” I, like you, want to be safe, but I know many veterans and patriots who fought for us to have constitutional rights. Like it or not, Sheriff Prummell continues to try to erode them. Remember when he was caught illegally recording the jail phone calls with inmates for his intelligence policing. Do you think those cases weren’t dismissed?
Do we really want a sheriff who risks us locking up criminals because of his intelligence based policies? Do we want a sheriff who has a list of legal gun owners and his command staff try to build “cases” against these 2nd Amendment rights lovers?
No, we need a new sheriff. Dump Bill Prummell.
