This headline paraphrases a term that I learned in my younger years: “Never do the wrong thing for a good (or right) reason.” I have tried to live by it for many years.
In a column that I wrote awhile back, I discussed the value of the Charlotte Harbor shoreline and the importance of maintaining it for the use of people, as opposed to buildings and businesses. Let’s remember that the primary objective of a businessman is to produce a profit for his financial investment and personal efforts. I used the term primary because other more altruistic and artistic considerations also are objectives. In general, businesses want to be proud of and remembered for what they produce, but we must not forget their primary goal. This is the reason why local residents often wind up to be at odds with developers. At times, non-business activities also come into conflict with the local residents.
The most significant and broadly publicized is the Sunseeker Resort on the north side of the harbor. Allegiant Airlines president John Redmond is the “mover and shaker” of this development and obviously wants it to be not only a showplace for Charlotte Harbor, but also for himself and the airline. The various amenities of the project are always described using superlatives. Although the resort will be private for the guests, public access along the waterfront is being provided. This access came with some cajoling, but local residents will be free to use the waterfront.
Live Oak Park, which borders on the development, is a real waterfront asset, if it can be kept in the long term. Now, alas, if there were only some practical way to hide the unsightly powerlines that cross the river next to the bridges (and even the bridges themselves). Again, to paraphrase Daniel Burnham, who planned Chicago’s waterfront: Make no small plans, they fail to stir the hearts of men into action.
Now, a slippery slope: Across the harbor on the south side we have the wonderful Gilchrist Park and the adjacent residential neighborhood which seem to be under attack to keep them from being nice places to be enjoyed. An older dilapidating house was turned into a large restaurant (remember businessmen), to the chagrin of the surrounding homeowners and other residents of Punta Gorda. The approach probably was “we had to do something with that house,” a classic example of doing the wrong thing for a good reason. Now, with the exception of the restaurant, ain’t nobody happy.
Back to the slippery slope. A nice house close to the restaurant couldn’t sell for a reasonable price, so permission was obtained to turn it into a hotel! Okay, a bed and breakfast. Another zoning change in a nice quaint residential neighborhood. Anybody wanna bet on how often this will be taking place in the near future? I fear that Punta Gorda’s historic district will slowly become commercialized, because as one commercial business moves in alongside a residence, that residence too will slide down the commercial slope; a domino effect. I hope I’m proven wrong. Be interesting to reread this column in twenty-five years.
And now to the Chicken Little effect, i.e., pickleball. The City Council members now must be thinking, what have we wrought? In noble efforts to find a solution to this public nuisance and to avoid antagonizing anyone, no one was pleased with the result. The noise barrier that was installed blocked ventilation and temperatures on the courts became unbearable, and the barrier blocked the residences’ view of the harbor. As I said earlier, ain’t nobody happy.
Meigs Field was a small commuter airport just off the shore in Lake Michigan adjacent to downtown Chicago. Mayor Daley (the younger) or his wife decided that the airstrip should be converted to a park. He decided that he did not want to spend the time nor the effort of going through the rigmarole with the FAA and whatever it takes to close the airport.
On the night of March 31, 2003, the mayor sent heavy equipment to the field and plowed large X’s into the runway. Problem solved, no airport, no red tape. Later, the taxiway was used as a runway so that parked planes could leave. He got away with it. Could this approach have been a tongue-in-cheek solution to the pickleball fiasco? No noise, nice view, sodded lawn.
Oh, by the way, there has been talk about converting the Meigs Field park back into an airstrip. Now that pickleball courts have opened at the college, all that’s left to do is to restore Gilchrist Park. I suspect we’ll be seeing heavy equipment there.
Anthony Biell is the president of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.