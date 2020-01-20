This is the time of year when we see an increase in traffic on our roads from visitors and seasonal residents from the north. The beautiful weather also brings people outdoors walking and riding bicycles. We hear many motorists complaining about cyclists riding on the roads and their attempt to get around them.
Florida law states that a cyclist has all of the rights of the roadway applicable to any driver. That being said, it is imperative that the cyclist follow all the rules of the road. Some of the rules will be discussed herein.
The rule that is commonly not observed by motorists is the three foot rule when passing a cyclist. On single-lane roadway a motorist should slow down and pass the cyclist when no oncoming traffic is present. Motorist must also be aware of unsafe riders on bicycles which we see often. Recently a cyclist crossed U.S. 41 at a non-designated crossing and forced me to brake to avoid hitting the rider.
Occasionally, bike riders will use sidewalks in lieu of riding in the street. It is not illegal to use the sidewalk, but the cyclist must yield the right of way to pedestrians. They are required to use audible signals to alert pedestrians when passing. Also, they must follow the rules of the road at intersections and watch for vehicles in driveways.
When riding in the roadway, the cyclist must ride on the right side of the road with traffic and avoid weaving in the road. When changing lanes or at intersections it is required that the cyclists use hand signals to indicate their intentions. The U.S. 41 reconstruction provides a cyclist with a designated bike lane. A cyclist must be extra careful when there are right hand turn lanes at intersections and entrances to shopping centers. The bike lane puts the rider between two lanes of traffic and must be aware of vehicles changing lanes abruptly.
Florida law also requires a cyclist riding at night to equip the bicycle with lights. On the front of the bike, a lamp exhibiting a white light must be visible from a distance of 600 feet. Some lights on a bicycle also have a turn signal attached. The law also requires a rider 16 years old or younger to wear a helmet. For safety purposes it is also recommended that all riders wear helmets. As with motor vehicles, it is important to maintain a bicycle in proper working order including proper tire inflation and brake operation. Also, if a cyclist uses sidewalks regularly, an audible signal should be used to warn pedestrians when passing.
Some suggestions concerning the riding of bicycles by the public include the registration of the bicycles such as with motorized vehicles. The sheriff’s office has a program that a person can register a bicycle with their office. This is for the main purpose of tracking a bicycle in the event of a theft. Many bicycles have been stolen so it is advisable for the owner to have a locking mechanism available to secure the bicycle when unattended.
