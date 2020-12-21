A recent column in this paper by Coty Keller claimed “we were experiencing more floods, fires, and droughts,” which will bathe Florida, thus Charlotte County, in “killer heat.” So with this climate change, will we citizens of Charlotte County be living in an unbearably hot swamp, unless CO2 emissions are brought to heel?
The measures suggested to do that are quite disruptive. Do away with corporate “person hood,” which will simply end capitalism (and your 401K). End all fossil fuel use, end air travel, and overhaul every building in the nation for energy efficiency. Even the most modest estimates of these measures stack up to several times the current national debt, which is larger than our GDP.
So politicians want to burden us with far higher taxes to put in place solutions of unknown efficacy, for a problem for which we see no evidence in our everyday life. Should we just knuckle under and pay much higher taxes? It’s our money, so let’s examine the facts before jumping off a very expensive cliff. From https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends.html, with the help of a calculator, I found that NASA’s average estimated sea level rise per century for Florida is 0.96 feet. You would barely notice that if you were to go visit the beach 100 years from now.
The temperature readings used by NASA scientists to adduce warming come from the U.S. Historical Climate Network (USHCN). It comprises many stations which over the years have fallen out of spec due to urbanization (such as now being in a parking lot which was 100 years ago a farm), and include many affected by the added heating from urban surroundings.
NASA established the U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN) in 2005, comprising 114 stations (and growing) with state of the art equipment, and sited for their immunity to urban heat island effect. The result? No heating at all in the U.S. since 2005. Go to bit.ly/37Bvhn8 and see for yourself. The graph shown there, directly from NASA data, clearly shows the U.S. is not warming, although it indeed did warm from about 1975 until 2000.
What about droughts? A NOAA graph (bit.ly/3h1wg31) shows lower than normal drought activity for the last 25 years.
How much do we increase CO2 annually? My numbers come from the IPCC Assessment Report (2007), but they have not changed much since then. As elaborated in “A Hitchhikers Guide through Climate Change” (Terigi Cicconi, p. 93 ff), that report shows that human CO2 contribution (29 gigatons) is 3.6% of the total, but that only 1.6% of CO2 emitted stays in the atmosphere. In effect, then, our annual contribution is less than 0.5 gt. The atmosphere actually contains more than 3,120 gt of CO2, so annual human addition is about 0.016% of theCO2 already present.
Theory says the Earth would be 33 degrees K cooler without CO2 or H2O in the atmosphere. Bu tH2O is a much more effective greenhouse gas, so CO2 is only responsible for 3.6% of that warming, or 1.2 degrees K of the Earth’s temperature. Changing CO2 by 0.016% annually simply cannot produce a measurable temperature increase.
Why are we bombarded with claims of climate Armageddon? In the 1970s, the concern was at least plausible. But further research and climate facts don’t support the claim.
But follow the money: many scientists and entrepreneurs are sharing a $2 trillion per year windfall, and scare stories in the press sell papers. So over time, a tentatively important concern, since put into serious doubt, has created what I would call an unplanned conspiracy of interests which can generate lucrative cash flows from the scare. And that flow comes from your pocket. It’s time to call the climate change bluff.
