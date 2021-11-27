There seems to be no end to controversies surrounding our little Punta Gorda Airport, or is it the Charlotte County Airport? Even its name has been in dispute.
The latest hoopla occurred when one of the Punta Gorda engineers was addressing some utility and traffic issues. For openers, when searching for solutions to a problem, engineers are expected to review every possible solution without considering how outlandish some of them may be. The more radical ideas are usually quickly discarded without further consideration.
In this case, one of the radical traffic solutions ended up on a list and was publicized in the newspaper, i.e., solve traffic problems by moving all Allegiant flights to Fort Myers. The saints preserve us! This tongue-in-cheek comment raised all kinds of falderal before it was finally put to bed.
Remember when someone proposed transferring control of the airport to the city of Punta Gorda? Yikes! Do any of us wonder who precipitated that? Since Florida’s magnificent Sunshine Law prevented any discussion beforehand among City Council members, the proposal magically appeared on the agenda of a City Council meeting. It “hit the fan” before the council members were even able to wonder where it originated. Fortunately, after a bunch of juvenile whining, everything went away.
Sidebar: Being bred and raised in Chicago, I see all sorts of local shenanigans which parallel stunts from the big city. One stunt was when the mayor in the dead of night destroyed the runway on Chicago’s lakefront airport, Mieg’s Field. His wife wanted to see a park there. Guess what? There’s a park there and there is no airport. Airports seem to fascinate politicians, but in most cases it’s because of the big bucks involved.
A recent Punta Gorda Airport debacle was to contract the running of the airport to a private firm for a gazillion years and reap so much money that we could pave the Charlotte County roads in diamond gravel. This one has not gone away; it’s only slowly festering like a hidden boil. Every wonder who’s going to make out on this one?
The latest Punta Gorda Airport stunt du jour is to change the election of Airport Authority members from each of five districts to at-large, where the candidates can live anywhere in Charlotte County. The apparent motivation behind this carbuncle is to permit the insertion of stooges into Airport Authority elections that know nothing about airports (sound familiar) but would support outsourcing of its management.
Remember receiving postcards in the mail from unnamed sources trying to dirty the reputations of incumbent Airport Authority members? There are elections coming up again, so watch for candidates who have trouble finding out where the airport is and get their expertise from the movie “Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines.” Look for them in flying goggles and white scarves. Also look for more postcards from “I dunno who sent them” sources.
Apparently, someone has coined a new adage: “If it’s not broken, break it!”
