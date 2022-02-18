Hello North Port!
My name is Jerome Fletcher, and I’m the new North Port City Manager. I want to share more information with city residents and have an open door to your thoughts and concerns. The Daily Sun is giving us this great opportunity in the local paper to share with you some happenings in our community. I want to take full advantage, and we hope to share more pieces like this in the future.
We’re now months into 2022, and the new year brings new challenges, as well as some new beginnings. Recently we put out our annual State of the City address. You can find it on the city’s social media pages and website at CityOfNorthPort.com. Just search “State of the City.” The focus of what we are doing is developing a “Community of Unity.”
The city of North Port is currently utilizing a strategic plan which focuses on six pillars. A Safe Community, Quality of Life, Economic Development & Growth Management, Environmental Resiliency & Sustainability, Infrastructure & Facilities Integrity, and Good Governance. We are looking to utilize data to provide efficient services. That data will soon be available for the public to track and hold the city accountable through transparency.
Unity is also a main goal of what we hope to accomplish here in this city. Coming together to help North Port be the best it can be. By together, I mean all of us. Not only those who work for the city of North Port, but along with our residents and business owners. We need your involvement to make this city work. We have lots of opportunities through public meetings, advisory boards, and or staying up to date with issues by downloading the “North RePort” app. You will find a lot of ways to connect there in a very easy way. You can even report back to us the issues you see.
We are meeting the challenge, but we also have others to face. For example, the widening of Price Boulevard. It’s an important evacuation route which already has decades of planning in the books. Plenty of planning, now we need action. We are now placing that issue on our five-year Surtax funding plan.
Another challenge we face is the expansion of city sewer lines, affordably. We are exploring all federal and state funding options to keep the out-of-pocket expenses as low as possible for each home. That subsidized plan is moving forward and still under development. Connecting with residents, including those in Wellen Park, is another big issue. We have been invited to several speaking engagements in the area and look forward to those conversations. Also, in the coming months the city will be hosting several budget workshops. They will be held across the entire city, both day and night, to better talk with all communities, including the Wellen Park area.
As the new head of our fine staff, I’m looking forward to all we will accomplish in 2022 and beyond. I am setting the bar higher for everything in the organization and for the seat of city manager. Our community deserves it. I believe that with your involvement, we can be a Community of Unity.
