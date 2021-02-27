I believe all of us here in Charlotte County, and indeed across Florida, wish to live in a clean, healthy environment. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. I am distressed when I drive down too many of our streets and roads and see far too much trash that has been thoughtlessly discarded along the sides of both major and minor roads.
This includes aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic water and soda bottles, in addition to other forms of discarded items. Those of us who are boaters, or beach lovers, have seen the same debris out on the Gulf waters, in our harbor and rivers, and along our shorelines.
All this occurs even though Charlotte County has an active recycling program. Every home has a recycling bin for paper, glass, metal, and plastics. Unfortunately, not everyone uses them, and too many people think it is acceptable to throw cans and bottles out onto our roads and into our waters when walking, driving, or boating.
Perhaps there are some other things we can do to help preserve our environment. I was recently enjoying a bottle of Peroni, an Italian light beer that is one of my favorites. In looking at the bottle, I noticed that the back of the label stated that Alaska, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, California and Puerto Rico all require a deposit of five or 10 cents per bottle which is reimbursed when the item is redeemed for recycling.
That made me remember that when I lived in Maine many years ago, that state began a can and bottle redemption program that required a five-cent deposit for each can, glass, or plastic bottle. When this was first proposed, there was a considerable amount of opposition from grocery stores and other businesses that sold these items. They were concerned with how they would manage the program, store the returned items, and maintain cleanliness. Eventually these objections were overcome and the program was implemented. One method of resolving the problems faced by retail grocery establishments was the opening of many small freestanding businesses which operate redemption centers.
Once this program was up and running, it was rare to see cans and bottles discarded on roads and beaches. I saw the same results when I later lived in Western Massachusetts, and in Oregon. People picked up the cans and bottles and turned them in for the money they could earn by doing so.
We could do the same here in Florida. There could be several benefits here in Charlotte County. Our roads and beaches would be cleaner. Small redemption businesses could be created, thus creating jobs, and individuals could earn money collecting and redeeming cans and bottles.
This proposal may be worth investigating. I think that all aluminum drink cans, and all plastic water, juice, and soft drink bottles should be included in such a deposit program.
