The last two election cycles in Charlotte County have brought forward Airport Authority candidates interested in airport privatization. And now it seems to be showing up again as a leading issue in this year’s Authority election. So, let’s examine the subject more closely.
In 1997, the U.S. Congress established the Airport Investment Partnership Program formerly referred to as the Airport Privatization Pilot Program. This program was supposed to explore privatization as a means of providing access to numerous sources of private investment capital for airport improvements and development.
Those airports in the U.S. that evaluated the prospect of privatization determined it was not in their interests. This should tell you something: not a good idea! There are no U.S. airports that have become fully privatized. There are always businesses on an airport that use the public/private/partnership (PPP) model, like a parking garage, rent-a-car facilities, a hotel, but the airport managements have never become completely private.
Airports including the Punta Gorda Airport are usually well funded since they can use tax exempt debt financing, the Passenger Facility Fee, federal grants from the Airport Improvement Program and Florida State Airport grants. In addition, the 2020 CARES Act provided millions of dollars to airports including Punta Gorda.
There are many airport privatizations in Europe, Asia-Pacific and in Latin America. But it seems U.S. airports are not convinced of the program.
The rules for U.S. airports are that all revenues generated by an airport must stay on the airport and can’t be diverted to anything or any entity outside the airport. However, revenue dollars from the privatization can leave the airport for any purpose. An important check on privatization is that two-thirds of the airlines serving an airport must approve of the deal.
It seems pretty simple why privatization is not a good move. The investors expect a profit from their investment. They get that profit from airport generated revenues which should be used to operate, maintain and improve the airport. Important airport services and improvements might suffer as revenue is diverted to pay the investors.
Airlines become the richest target for increasing revenue by mandating higher fees for airport use, and that is why airline approval is needed for privatization. Suppose the corporation running the airport chooses an airline with fewer destinations and poorer service because that airline agrees to provide higher fees to the airport. A quite likely scenario under privatization.
A publicly controlled airport must balance the needs of the customers against the desire for higher revenues, since the people can ultimately elect a different Airport Authority.
Here is what has happened in Charlotte County over the last few years. The Authority had contracted a financial consultant to explore the opportunities that might be provided by privatization of the airport. Numerous meetings with individual Authority members and the consultant were held over a number of months. This was supposed to be an educational process for Authority members. Having completed this, the subject was scheduled as an agenda item at an Authority meeting.
Numerous people addressed the Authority comprising of politicians, economic development organizations and charitable organizations, who were all in favor of privatization of the airport. All obviously were hoping to be recipients of some of the dollars that privatization would pay to the Authority.
Considerable discussion was held by the Authority. The 3-2 vote to terminate exploring privatization was based on the fact that no U.S. airport has entirely privatized. Moreover, the potential investors were never identified, and to continue with the investigation just opened the door wider to a bad idea.
Allegiant Airlines put the final nail in the coffin with correspondence that they would object to and not approve privatization of the Punta Gorda Airport as required by the law.
The Authority decided not to pursue a legal investigation of the process as in the end, privatization at this point is a dead issue.
