In a recent letter to the editor, “It seems fascism is taking over Florida,” a Punta Gorda citizen shared his perspective of politics and government. I found the column to be full of dangerous conclusions, false information and misguided accusations.
As a state senator, it is my responsibility to serve our community and pursue policies in the best interest of our communities and our state as a whole.
Accountability is an important part of our role. Checks and balances foster good government at every level. When a special district and its vast, unchecked power and authority had gone unchecked for more than 50 years, it was appropriate for the Florida Legislature to evaluate and determine if independent special districts are operating in the best interest of Florida’s citizens.
Voter integrity is key to the long-term sustainability of our democracy. When we witnessed voter fraud and stolen elections in other states, it was important for Florida to strengthen its own system to ensure that our elections are fair and trustworthy.
Life begins at conception. When the lives of innocent, unborn children were left vulnerable, it was imperative that the Legislature put protections in place to defend life.
Parents know what’s best for their children. When teachers and administrators chose to impose their own political agendas on the impressionable minds of our young children, it was time for parents to intervene. That’s why we removed woke curriculum from schools and ensured parents have a seat at the table when it comes to important decisions in their children’s lives.
Any accusation of “hate” in the Florida Legislature is misinformed. This session, my colleagues and I worked together to fight for values and tackle the challenges we face using thoughtful and conservative approaches. I couldn’t be more proud of the work we did for our state.
Together with Senator Gruters and Representative Grant, we stand for faith, family, freedom, opportunity and life. These things matter. These things are true. These things are what make Southwest Florida the amazing place we know and love. I’m all in and will be fully in the fight every day and in every way!
Ben Albritton is state Senator for District 26, which consists of DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee counties and parts of Charlotte, Lee, Polk counties.
