A visitor to the office had never heard of my favorite author, Lewis Grizzard. So, just to educate him and my readers, and because it is a busy day, I am resurrecting, with some editing, this column from 2013.
If you are not familiar with Grizzard, you have missed a great opportunity to laugh.
Grizzard was a Southern humorist, columnist, speaker and ex-sports editor for the Atlanta Journal newspaper. I became a fan of his about 30 years ago, not long before he died of a heart condition at age 47 — much too young.
I do see some similarities between us. But he usually had me beat when it comes to comparisons.
For example, he was married to his fourth wife when he died.
I have only been married three times — and the third will be my last (I promise, honey).
He was the sports editor for the Atlanta Journal newspaper at age 23.
At 23, I was only the assistant sports editor of the Ashland (Ky.) Daily Independent.
Lewis never used a laptop or computer — insisting to write everything on a typewriter.
I was the last person to give up my typewriter at the Independent — enjoying typing when I could on an old Smith-Corona my daddy gave me when I was 10 years old.
He suffered most of his life from a heart defect that, after a couple of surgeries, eventually overpowered him.
I have had a heart murmur since I was 5, and a couple of years ago had to have a couple of stents put in. But, it’s still tickin’. (I guess I bested him on that count.)
Lewis was a huge University of Georgia fan and absolutely loved football.
I am a huge Marshall fan, and I too love football, but other than MU being the winningest team of the ’90s (check it out), I can’t claim success like most Georgia fans can.
If you don’t know Lewis, let me tell you how funny he could be.
One of his best lines was that people believe Georgia football players never had to go to class and all they had to do was drive through Athens, Ga., and someone would throw a diploma in their car window.
Lewis denied that was true. “You had to stop first,” he deadpanned.
Once when defending newspapers, he talked about how he disliked TV news.
Television news people are always too happy, he said. They go about smiling and grinning — even when talking about the weather. Well, he claimed, the reason they are so happy is they are naked from the waist down.
When the first Gulf War began, Lewis said discussing the war was a problem for Southern people with their distinct dialect. “Imagine how hard it is for a Southern person to pronounce Shiite?”
He said people who complained about violence and sex on TV were not being realistic about the older shows.
“Ozzie and Harriet,” for example. He swore that Ozzie — who never went to work on the show — was a dope dealer.
Yes, Grizzard could be funny.
I regret I never met him.
If anything in my future columns reminds you of Lewis Grizzard, I will be honored.
John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. Email him at john.hackworth@yoursun.com
