Recently at Port Charlotte High School, I made the decision to have a staff member at our school, Alissa Perry, remove an image of Colin Kaepernick that she, along with her students, displayed on the outer door of her classroom in celebration of Black History Month.
This decision was made because of a potential disruption that originated in social media. What ensued after that decision was made could never have been imagined by myself, but suffice to say, in accepting responsibility for that decision, it was undoubtedly unpopular and caused an additional disruption on campus.
Whether or not one agrees with that decision is something that can be debated and remain unresolved; the issue conjures many emotions from multiple perspectives.
What is not debatable, however, is the manner by which the decision was enforced. The method I used, upon reflection, was both hurtful and insensitive to the very people I love the most — my staff and students. I missed the opportunity to be inclusive in the decision-making process when I neglected to listen to the vantage points of Ms. Perry, her students and my staff. As a result of that decision, I have apologized to Mrs. Perry, her students and my staff for the impact the decision making process had on them and the adverse attention our school, school district and community received.
Needless to say, it has been a busy two weeks in attempting to understand how the decision-making process I used affected my students and my staff. We are moving forward to put policies in place at school that would minimize the chances of this issue recurring in the future.
Important to me was to have an opportunity to listen to the students in all of Ms. Perry’s classes and to have that discussion with our Student Government Association. As expected, my students asked tough questions and let me know how they felt about what occurred. I am sure that they understood why I made the decision, but it did not assuage the hard feelings they felt. In all discussions, important to me was listening to all perspectives of campus stakeholders.
As the weeks unfold, we will continue to work with our students and staff to learn and grow from this experience. Currently, Ms. Perry’s students are busy working on letters of support to request that the Blanchard House represent the various perspectives from our students regarding the issues that unfolded at our school. We have met with the Rev. Louis Anderson from our local chapter of the NAACP and representatives of the Unitarian Church to consider their recommendations. We have developed a school-wide writing opportunity through our English classes to give all students an opportunity to voice their feelings. We are considering the recommendation from our students to develop a student diversity council that can provide recommendations to the instructional and administrative teams.
Port Charlotte High School is a wonderful educational community filled with dedicated, hard-working educators and very bright, talented students. There are times when life lessons can be difficult. What is truly important is how those lessons make us better people.
Moving forward, we should continue to instill in our students an all-inclusive climate and expect the same from all of our faculty and staff members. Our school will continue to flourish not because of a few, but because of the endeavors of everyone. I look forward to the triumphs and challenges that lie ahead as each of us in our community continue to champion all people in the overarching goal of realizing and achieving “Student Success!”
Lou Long is principal of Port Charlotte High School.
