Charlotte County uses line of sight management to ensure employees’ work furthers the organization’s strategic goals. The concept also reinforces to each employee that the work they do matters. Using videos, weekly administrator messages, a monthly newsletter and staff meetings, leadership and staff continuously link daily work and long-term goals.
When employees have a clear line of sight, they see how their efforts contribute to the organization’s success. Emphasizing the value of every job also raises overall team performance and produces an engaged, committed and motivated workforce.
The everyday performance of local government is critical to maintaining a healthy, vibrant community. Think about the variety of tasks that need to get done on a regular basis:
• Maintaining safe roads
• Delivering clean water to homes and businesses
• Keeping beaches clean
• Operating traffic signals
• Providing recreation and parks facilities
• Connecting residents with programs and services
• Communicating government meeting times and agendas to the public
• Operating transit services for the transportation disadvantaged
• Delivering timely building permits, plans reviews and inspections to builders and developers.
These tasks and many more must be done efficiently and effectively for our community to prosper and for people to want to live, work, visit and move here.
It all starts with the County Commission’s strategic plan and the goals they set. The plan was recently revised to four focus areas, in part to improve line of sight. The focus areas are:
Public Services: To maintain a safe and healthy community by delivering essential services from skilled, professional and dedicated public servants.
Economic and Community Development: To create a business climate that promotes a diversified, growing economy consistent with sustainable growth management plans, environmental stewardship and enhanced quality of life.
Infrastructure: To build and maintain countywide infrastructure that meets our evolving needs and enhances our community appearance, improves public safety and protects our natural resources.
Efficient and Effective Government: To manage fiscally sound county operations with a culture of transparency, accountability, citizen engagement and innovation.
Among the bold goals the board adopted were:
• To create and implement the One Charlotte, One Water water quality management plan
• Expand the availability of affordable housing
• Increase student internships and help local educational institutions produce career and vocational programs to grow our local workforce
• Ensure the county has a culture of continuous improvement and is viewed as a great place to work
• Define and maintain balance between capital and operating budgets
• Complete a capital needs assessment through 2026 and identify project funding
Numerous strategic initiatives are developed and implemented to achieve these goals. Hundreds of other daily tasks must also be accomplished that aren’t highlighted here, but contribute to the overall performance of the organization. Raising line of sight for all jobs ensures the value of that work is reinforced.
Positive reinforcement is a key element of line of sight. Our Exceptional Service Awards are one way we ensure employees’ commitment to delivering exceptional service is recognized and rewarded. If you experience exceptional service from a county employee, please reach out to us. The easiest way is to click Contact in the top menu of the county website, www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. We know we’re not perfect, so let us know when we fall short, too. Continuous improvement is all about accountability.
