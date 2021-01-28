The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County launched a register-by-phone service Tuesday for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Appointments may now be made by calling 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users). COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to high-risk frontline healthcare workers and to those 65 and older.
Appointments are based on vaccine availability.
If you received your first vaccine shot before Jan. 20, you will be called for an appointment for your second shot. If you received your first shot on Jan. 20 or later, your second dose appointment is on the card you received at that time.
The drive-through clinic is located at the Harold Ave Regional Park, located at 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Appointments are required.
Charlotte County Publix supermarket locations offer vaccinations by appointment only. Register online: publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. Appointments cannot be made by phone.
As of Jan. 27, more than 1.7 million Floridians have gotten at least their first dose. In Charlotte County, more than 11,000 people have received their first shots and more than 1,200 have received both doses. To view the latest vaccination update, visit tinyurl.com/FLvaccinations. The tally is updated daily.
Olean closure
Olean Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard to Easy Street will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 1 until Monday, April 5. This closure is required for the Olean Boulevard widening project. The contractor will be installing underground utilities and storm drains. The detour will be Harbor Boulevard, Easy Street to Gibralter Drive. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Intermittent nightly lane closures will be ongoing at the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards during this time. Harbor Boulevard will remain open to through traffic. Warning signs will be in place to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Olean Boulevard project is being funded with revenue from the voter-approved 2014 1% local option sales tax.
For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Centennial activities
Our Centennial celebration is in full swing, with the Centennial Fishing Derby wrapping up this weekend and the new “Telling Your Story” exhibits at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Mid-County Regional Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library. Each location will feature a different set of artifacts.
Registration for “Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!” opens Monday. The free program, scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m., May 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, will commemorate the Centennial through shared experiences, photos, artifacts, stories, and memorabilia.
Exhibit booths will be available free of charge. Items will be for display purposes only. Register online for exhibit booths tinyurl.com/CentennialMemoriesBooths.
Musical, dance, and entertainment performers can share their talents by registering for a 30-minute time slot. Register online at tinyurl.com/CentennialMemoriesPerformers.
For information about all the Centennial events and activities, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or our Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
Readers may reach Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
