As 2020 draws to a close it is a natural time of reflection on the challenges and successes of the year, as well as the excitement and hope for 2021. All of the actions of the city over the past year and all of the actions slated in 2021 are developed to fulfill the city’s mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
The waterfront is an absolutely vital asset to the city and our residents. 2020 saw several key enhancements to the waterfront and waterways. Buckley’s Pass was completed under budget and opened to boat traffic early this year. City Council approved a new land lease for the Punta Gorda Boat Club allowing their programming to continue to be offered that creates many boating opportunities for residents. As a part of this lease the club will also implement a number of façade improvements to the building. Also completed was the rewrite of chapter six of our Code of Ordinances that governs the use of seawalls, docks, canals, waterways and canal maintenance.
Our character and history focus are reflected in the care taken to enhance Veterans Park. Through partnerships the grounds were remodeled to provide the atmosphere of beauty, care and respect that our veterans have earned, and there is much more to come. That focus on character and history is also demonstrated in the rebricking projects such as Sullivan Street that was completed this year.
There is much work ahead of us in 2021, and our focus on the waterfront and history will continue. Gilchrist Park renovations with additional parking will provide ease of access for our residents and visitors. Ponce Park seawall work and pier improvements will aid in preservation of the precious park land and enhance access to the waterfront. The Historic City Hall renovation and rehabilitation project will move into the design phase to ensure this important asset is preserved into the future. New land development regulations are slated to be created that allow us to plan for future growth and development while keeping Punta Gorda’s place as the one Florida municipality that offers the best of American, small-town attributes in the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable waterfront destination.
Together City Council and city staff will work hard every day to continue to preserve our small town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability. This means we will preserve and enhance our historic small town and its’ self-sufficient community character. It means Punta Gorda will be an economically stable four-season community and cultural hub of Charlotte County. Our focus will remain on being a safe and secure community.
We will continue to be a place where residents and visitors recognize the significance and character of its waterfront amenities, natural resources and vibrant downtown. Punta Gorda will have a financially sustainable city government. All of this is also accomplished through partnerships and collaborations with all sectors of the community that embody Punta Gorda’s ability to sustain our small town, self-sufficient character. The future looks bright for 2021 as we continue our work to be the best small city to live, work and visit.
