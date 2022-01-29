As someone who has worked for Charlotte County for more than 25 years, you shouldn’t be surprised that I feel it has been a great pleasure serving my neighbors in a variety of roles throughout my career. Local government is closest to the people and best suited to respond to their needs.
In our organization we used the term “line of sight” to describe how employees at all levels work to fulfill the policy goals of the County Commission. Simply stated that means what our more than 1,200 employees do every day is aimed at preserving and enriching our community’s quality of life for those who live, work and play in our paradise.
If that sounds like a place you would like to work, there’s no better time to join our team. In the tight labor market we’re in, potential employees are looking at all aspects of their workplace or potential new job for reasons to stay or move on, including the values their employer holds, that their work provides a sense of purpose and that they can make meaningful contributions that are recognized and appreciated.
I believe Charlotte County checks all those boxes and more. I mentioned the line of sight concept we emphasize, but we also give employees tools and opportunities to expand their skills, further their education and training and qualify for leadership positions if that’s in their career plans.
Charlotte County offers 50% tuition reimbursement for both in-person and virtual post-secondary education. We encourage employees to be active in trade and professional organizations that offer continuing education and training, in addition to annual award programs where they can be recognized for their accomplishments and burnish their resumes.
The county awards merit-based raises annually following rigorous appraisals by department managers. We created an award-winning leadership development program that exposes participants to management principles, problem-solving exercises and cross-departmental teamwork that prepares employees for opportunities to advance their careers.
Charlotte County employees receive an excellent benefits package. We participate in the Florida Retirement System, which offers employees a choice of two retirement plans based on their preferences, investment risk tolerance and financial planning goals.
All full-time employees are eligible for the county health care plan, which includes medical insurance (including prescription drug coverage), dental insurance and vision insurance. The county operates its own employee health clinics and provides paid time off for appointments at the clinics. Appointment schedules are carefully managed to avoid wasteful and annoying doctor’s office waits. The plan also offers life and accident insurance.
We have an employee assistance program that provides counseling, resources and referrals for legal and financial issues, parenting and elder care, pet care and identity theft. We have an award-winning Wellness@Work program that emphasizes employees’ physical and mental health. It offers dietary and food preparation tips and classes, fitness challenges, a tobacco cessation program and stress management tools.
Charlotte County is a veterans preference employer, which gives veterans bonus points on hiring metrics on which we base job offers. More than 120 current county employees are veterans. We offer internships to high school, technical college and college students in a variety of fields to give them on-the-job experience, course credit and resume material.
What kind of jobs are available? It’s a long list: firefighters, paramedics, planners and plans examiners, legal assistants, recreation specialists, library technicians, skilled tradesmen, equipment operators, radio technicians, lifeguards, engineers, administrative assistants, financial and business analysts and more. We have full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.
Whether you’re fresh out of school, making a career change or returning to the workforce, there are opportunities in Charlotte County. Our mission is to deliver exceptional service. If that’s a team you want to be on, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/jobs to see what we can offer.
