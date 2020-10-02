It is with great pleasure that I step in to the role of city manager in Punta Gorda. Having spent a little over a month shadowing Howard Kunik and working with staff, I have been able to get up to speed quickly on all of the projects and people that make Punta Gorda such a great small city.
I am looking forward to all aspects of the management challenges and opportunities this job brings. Howard has led this community with integrity and helped build a place that truly is a treasure. From the canals, to the historic component, to commercial development, to residential growth, to the City Center, and on and on. I am excited for the opportunity to use the infrastructure and amenities that Punta Gorda has to offer to help continue the development of the city and more specifically, City Center.
I have tackled similar projects in my previous position, and it will be very exciting to see what can occur as we move forward with the Council’s goals to enhance this beautiful part of the city even more. I look forward to these possibilities becoming a reality.
I am proud that throughout my 35-year career I have been able to accomplish many things that led to our jurisdiction becoming a model in the region. That could not have happened without a dedicated team that I was fortunate enough to help develop and lead. They are always who I look to and what I am most proud of as they work to serve our community. The backbone of the organization; the employees that work hard day after day to accomplish the goals we set out to achieve. They deserve credit for all they do every day. Fortunately, Howard has done a great job of cultivating a similar culture of employee engagement and excellence here in Punta Gorda already, and I look forward to the challenge of continuing to inspire each of our employees to reach new levels of performance to benefit the community as a whole.
I have always said that in a job like this it is not if you are working, just where. The information is always filling your thoughts and there is always something to discuss with someone. I plan to continue the open door policy that Howard has with employees and the community. I am always available.
That being said, when not “at work” I like to spend my time with family and friends, on the water. I have a Master Captain credential and enjoy both big water and smaller rivers and streams. All present their own brand of fun and excitement. The ambiance and food of a good restaurant often call my name as well, and I am quickly learning there are many to enjoy.
I would also like to thank the Sun as well for the opportunity to have the space to share the stories of the work in Punta Gorda. Local newspaper coverage is critical for getting information to our residents, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to author a weekly column.
I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the elected body and residents of Punta Gorda as part of a hard working team of 292 employees. It is a trust that I do not take lightly. My door is always open and my phone always on. I look forward to being involved with the community, and getting to know the people who live here so that together we can help move the city forward and enjoy what it has to offer.
