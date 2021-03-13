As we begin to cautiously emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Punta Gorda is welcoming residents and visitors to participate in a variety of events that add to the charm of Punta Gorda. From arts and culture to preserving our historic, charming walkable downtown, March offers opportunities to be a part of the relaxed community that is Punta Gorda.
It is a big month for the Visual Arts Center (VAC) in Punta Gorda. Not only do they serve the community with three major galleries, six classrooms, jewelry, glass, pottery and technology studios, an extensive arts library, gift gallery and art and supply store. They also provide the best art classes, instructors, and exhibit opportunities for the community in their 12,000-square-foot facility located at 210 Maud St.
The VAC also puts on one of the best art festivals in Florida. The Peace River National Art Festival is planned March 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Laishley Park, at 120 Laishley Court on the waterfront of Punta Gorda. The Peace River National Art Festival is Charlotte County’s premiere outdoor juried fine arts show. The two-day event draws over 8,000 visitors.
Nearly 100 nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. Live music, art demonstrations and an array of food and beverages complement the art show for an immersive cultural experience. Masks and full precautions are required and admission is $5 per person to support the VAC.
Later this month the city will host Code Framework Workshops. The first workshop will take place on March 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum and via Zoom. Dover, Kohl and Partners (DKP) will define land development regulations and form-based codes (FBC) to help the public understand these processes. Discussion will also be held regarding the challenges with Punta Gorda’s existing zoning regulations. The planning team will present some initial elements for the future Form Based Codes framework for the community to consider.
Participants will be asked what building types are preferred and where they are appropriate as well where the most and least intense building forms should be permitted.
The second workshop will take place March 30 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum or available via Zoom. In the second part of this two-meeting workshop, DKP will recap the community input from part one and the technical meetings. The team will present an updated regulating plan that divides the FBC area into distinct zones that correspond to unique building form standards. Participants will have a chance to recommend revisions to the defined zones and be asked about specific architectural styles, building form standards, and frontage types that are appropriate for each zone. Register for the sessions at www.puntagordamasterplan.com.
Join us for these events and the many more that make Punta Gorda a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; a desirable place to live, work and visit.
